'1 week ago, both were Covid positive': Fans hail 'fighters' Yash Dhull, Shaik Rasheed on splendid knocks in U19 WC SF

Skipper Yash Dhull and Shaik Rasheed's knocks, supported by a spirited bowling performance, steered India to a 96-run win over Australia in the second semi-final of the U19 World Cup at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.

Rasheed and Dhull put on the second biggest partnership of the tournament, adding 204 runs for the third wicket after a shaky start for the Men in Blue.

The duo put on a strong third-wicket stand after India were left reeling at 37/2 in 12.3 overs. The two reached their fifty partnership off 78 balls, one delivery into the second half of the innings.

Dhull eventually brought up his first century for India U19, coming off 106 balls, with the 200-partnership following soon after. Australia would then secure a run out, as Dhull was forced to go for a run-a-ball 110 before Rasheed was out the very next ball falling six runs short of his own hundred.

It did not get much better for Australia, however, as the final over went for 27 runs to see India post an imposing 290 for five.

Both players were down with Covid in the previous week and were forced to miss two of India's group stage games (against Ireland and Uganda) during the tournament. While India did register easy victories in both games, the duo's arrival ahead of the knock-out stage was key to the side's improved performances in the campaign.

As the two produced an incredible outing, the fans hailed them on their spirited comeback:

Two players - Yash Dhull and Shaik Rasheed - were down and out, isolating after testing positive for Covid a few days back.



Now they return to help India register a thumping win with a 110 and 94 run knocks. Young guns setting high benchmarks ?🙌#U19CWC #INDvAUS — Johns. (@CriccCrazyJohns) February 2, 2022

Like Yash Dhull, Rasheed also deserves ton... Both the captain and Vc were infected to covid and played magnificent innings on their comebacks! Well played boys #yashdhull #shaikrasheed #INDvsAUS #U19CWC2022 — Siva Federer (@ShivaFederer) February 2, 2022

Shaik rasheed - 94

Yash dhull - 110



Fighting & Recovering from covid , Playing with patience when India were 37/2 in 12 overs . These two are backbone of our batting 🇮🇳?? #U19CWC #U19WC2022 #U19WorldCup #U19CWC2022 #Cricket #HBLPSL2022 #LQvPZ — Visheshta Jotwani (@visheshtaa_j) February 2, 2022

FYI, both captain Yash Dhull and VC Shaik Rasheed were down with Covid after first group game. Amazing comeback 👏#INDvsAUS #U19CWC2022 — Wanderer (@DisDatNothin) February 2, 2022

Shaik Rasheed & Yash dhull are true fighters 💪??🇮🇳



1 week ago , Both were covid positive



Now, performing on big stage 🔥#U19CWC #U19WorldCup #U19WC2022 #LQvPZ #U19CWC2022 — Visheshta Jotwani (@visheshtaa_j) February 2, 2022

Really liked that Yash Dhull twice spoke about Shaik Rasheed's mental strength to stay focussed through their Covid isolation during the tournament.



Both didn't get to bat much since their return, but we're absolutely brilliant today! — Abhimanyu Bose (@bose_abhimanyu) February 2, 2022

Australia never looked comfortable throughout the 291-run chase and were bowled out on 194, with Vicky Ostwal ending as India's leading wicket-taker (3/42).

The boys in blue will now lock horns against England in the final of the tournament. This is India's fourth-successive appearance in the final of the U19 World Cup. The side had won the final of the 2018 edition of the tournament (against Australia) but faced defeats in 2016 (to West Indies) and 2020 (to Bangladesh).

