100 T20I wins for India: Throwback to India's 100th ODI and Test wins

India became just the second team to record 100 wins in T20 Internationals on Friday when they beat the West Indies by eight runs at the Eden Gardens. Pakistan were the first side to rack up a century of wins in shortest format and with this, India have now notched up 100 wins all formats of the sport.

Let's take a look at the matches in which India brought up their 100th Test and ODI wins.

100th ODI win: November 22, 1993 vs South Africa in Mohali

Win by 43 runs

India's first-ever ODI win came against East Africa in the inaugural edition of the World Cup on June 11, 1975. It then took India 18 years to reach 100 wins in the format and that came in the 1993 C.A.B. Jubilee Tournament, popularly known as the Hero Cup. Vinod Kambli's fluent 86 off 116 balls helped the Mohammed Azharuddin-led India put up a total of 221 for South Africa to chase.

India then restricted South Africa to 178/9 with each of their six bowlers taking at least one wicket. Former fast bowler Salil Ankola led the charge with three wickets for 33 runs in his 10 overs.

100th Test win: November 27, 2009 vs Sri Lanka in Kanpur

Win by an innings and 144 runs

India's 100th Test win came in emphatic fashion as they thrashed a strong Sri Lankan team who had made it impossible for MS Dhoni's side to win the previous Test of the series due to the sheer amount of runs they had scored. Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag all scored centuries as India notched up 642 runs batting first.

S Sreesanth then took five wickets for 42 runs as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 229 in their first innings. He took one more in the second while Harbhajan Singh took three as the visitors were all out for 269 in the second.

