Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 1,214 players register for IPL 2022 mega auction
cricket

1,214 players register for IPL 2022 mega auction

IPL 2022: The two-day mega auction will see 10 teams bidding for some of the finest talents in the world cricket. The players' list incorporates 270 capped, 903 uncapped, and 41 Associate players.
1,214 players register for IPL 2022 mega auction(FILE)
Published on Jan 22, 2022 10:47 AM IST
ANI | , Mumbai (maharashtra)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) player registration closed on January 20 and a total of 1,214 players (896 Indian and 318 overseas) have signed up to be part of the IPL 2022 player auction.

The two-day mega auction will see 10 teams bidding for some of the finest talents in the world cricket. The players' list incorporates 270 capped, 903 uncapped, and 41 Associate players.

The detailed list is as follows: Capped Indian (61 players), Capped International (209 players), Associate (41 players), Uncapped Indians who were a part of previous IPL seasons (143 players), Uncapped International who were a part of previous IPL seasons (6 players), Uncapped Indians (692 players), and Uncapped Internationals (62 players).

"If every franchise were to have the maximum of 25 players in their squad, 217 players will be taken in the auction (of which up to 70 may be overseas players)," IPL in a statement said.

The Indian Premier League's two new teams -- Ahmedabad and Lucknow also named their draft picks ahead of the upcoming mega auction for the 2022 season.

RELATED STORIES

Ahmedabad has chosen Hardik Pandya ( 15 crore), Rashid Khan ( 15 crore), and Shubman Gill ( 8 crore). While Lucknow has opted to go with KL Rahul ( 17 crore), Marcus Stoinis ( 9.2 crore), and Ravi Bishnoi ( 4 crore).

Vikram Solanki has been appointed as Ahmedabad's Director of Cricket while Hardik Pandya will be leading the franchise. Gary Kirsten will serve as the batting coach and mentor of the Ahmedabad franchise while Ashish Nehra has been appointed as the head coach.

Talking about Lucknow, KL Rahul will don the captaincy hat. Andy Flower has already been named the coach of the Lucknow franchise while former India batter Gautam Gambhir will serve as the mentor of the franchise.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP