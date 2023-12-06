15 wickets and a bizarre dismissal: BAN vs NZ 2nd Test Day 1 was a showstopper

Bangladesh took full control of the final test against New Zealand after 15 wickets fell on an eventful day one Wednesday as the hosts pursue a first-ever test series win against the Kiwis.

Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz (R) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Devon Conway (not pictured) during the first day of the second Test(AFP)

The home side was all out for 172 but hit back strongly to reduce New Zealand to 55-5 in 12.4 overs before bad light forced stumps.

Both teams' batters struggled on a wicket where most of the balls kept low and the bounce was uneven. The New Zealand bowling attack maintained a tight line and length to create pressure by conceding just eight runs in the first seven overs after Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto opted to bat first.

Left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner (3-31) and offspinner Glenn Phillips (3-65) shared six wickets to wreak havoc on the Bangladesh batting lineup. Ajaz Patel, another left-arm spinner, claimed 2-54 while skipper Tim Southee took one wicket without conceding a single run in 5.2 overs.

Mushfiqur Rahim made a team-high 35 before becoming the first Bangladeshi batter to be dismissed for obstructing the field.

While defending a delivery from fast bowler Kyle Jamieson, the team's most experienced batter used his right hand to push the ball away even though it wasn't close to the off-stump.

After New Zealand appealed for the out, the third umpire checked and then gave him out for obstructing the field.

“It’s probably not a great option (Mushfiqur’s dismissal), because he was looking so good,” Santner said. “I mean it was handy for us in terms of the time he and Dipu (Shahadat Hossain) applied themselves and that was a very good partnership for them. And I think, going into tomorrow, if we can kind of get even some little partnerships like that, it’s going to be a scrap, this whole test match.”

Bangladesh’s first boundary came in the eighth over when Zakir Hasan drove Patel through cover for four. The pressure eventually got the better of Zakir (8) when he played a rash shot against Santner and chipped it straight to mid-on.

In the next over, Patel dismissed Mahmudul Hasan (14) after he was beaten by the drift to give a catch at short-leg.

Mominul Haque (5) was the next to go when he was caught behind off Patel’s bowling.

But the biggest blow for Bangladesh followed in the next over when captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (9), who hit a century in the previous test, attempted a reverse sweep against Santner.

The on-field Umpires turned down the appeal but New Zealand reviewed it successfully to leave Bangladesh 47-4.

Mushfiqur and Shahadat Hossain, playing his only second test, shared a 57-run partnership which eventually kept Bangladesh ahead on a tricky wicket.

The dismissal of Mushfiqur triggered another collapse, which began with Shahadat (31) being caught down the leg-side off the bowling of Phillips.

The onus was on Mehidy Hasan to lead a fightback with the lower order but Santner came back to dismiss him as New Zealand bowled Bangladesh out shortly after tea.

However, Mehidy led Bangladesh’s bowling attack with 3-17 and left-arm spinner Taijul Islam, who took 10 wickets in the first test, took 2-29.

“I think we are ahead of them,” Mehidy said. “We took five wickets so it changes the scenario tomorrow. We know that a big lead will be a huge advantage in this game so we want to bowl them out quickly. It is difficult to score in the first innings so every run is important. Our job will become easier if we can take a substantial lead.”

Tom Latham and Devon Conway started cautiously but Mehidy broke through with a delivery that Conway thought would turn. Instead, it went straight to crash the stump as Conway was out for 11.

Taijul then dealt a double blow by dismissing Latham and Henry Nicholls.

New Zealand fell into deep trouble when Kane Williamson, the centurion of the previous test, ended up getting an inside edge towards short while defending a quicker delivery of Mehidy.

Just a ball later, Mehidy fired another quicker one that kept extremely low to trap Tom Blundell leg-before for a duck.

Daryl Mitchell (12) and Glenn Phillips (5) were batting when play came to an end because of bad light.