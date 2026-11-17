MS Dhoni's journey as an IPL player has come to an end, with Chennai Super Kings confirming that he will take up a mentor role at the franchise ahead of the next season. Dhoni, who missed the majority of the 2026 season due to injury, has decided to step away from playing in the tournament, with CSK owner Rupa Gurunath confirming the development ahead of the retention deadline.

MS Dhoni retires from IPL, takes up new role at Chennai Super Kings. (PTI)

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The five-time IPL-winning captain, who has been the face of the franchise since its inception, will now continue his association with the Super Kings in a new capacity, guiding the team from the sidelines.

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Dhoni brings the curtain down on his IPL career after 19 seasons, leaving behind a remarkable record that includes 13 playoff appearances, 11 finals and five titles. With 5,439 runs to his name, including 24 half-centuries, he also entertained fans with 264 sixes across the tournament. His numbers reflect his longevity and consistency in a league where he remained one of its most influential figures for nearly two decades, signing off with a legacy that goes well beyond statistics and trophies.

Deep Dive Why did MS Dhoni retire from playing in the IPL? Dhoni asked CSK to release him and decided not to play in IPL 2027. CSK owner Rupa Gurunath said he would step aside if he could not give his best to the team; injury had also kept him out of the 2026 season. What role will MS Dhoni take up at Chennai Super Kings after retirement? Dhoni will become CSK’s mentor ahead of IPL 2027. The franchise says he will continue guiding its players in his new role. What are MS Dhoni’s IPL career records and achievements? Dhoni finished with 5,439 IPL runs, five titles as CSK captain, 13 playoff appearances and 11 finals. He also recorded 158 catches and 47 stumpings as a wicketkeeper.

The 45-year-old finished as the second-highest run-scorer for CSK with 5,314 runs and also holds the record for most appearances for the franchise, having featured in 272 matches. He also spent two seasons with Rising Pune Supergiant, scoring 574 runs in 30 matches during the 2016 and 2017 editions of the IPL.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read - MS Dhoni retires, takes up CSK mentor role ahead of IPL 2027 Dhoni's magic behind the stumps {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read - MS Dhoni retires, takes up CSK mentor role ahead of IPL 2027 Dhoni's magic behind the stumps {{/usCountry}}

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His contribution behind the stumps forms another significant part of his IPL legacy. Dhoni holds the record for the most catches by a wicketkeeper in the tournament's history, with 158, and also tops the stumping charts with 47 dismissals. His combined tally of 205 catches and stumpings is another measure of his impact as a wicketkeeper. These numbers reflect his consistency and longevity behind the stumps, having remained one of the league's most reliable wicketkeepers across 18 IPL seasons.

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Also Read - MS Dhoni himself asked to be released: CSK owner Rupa Gurunath

MS Dhoni's record as captain Captaincy record MS Dhoni's numbers IPL titles as captain 5 (Record - Joint-most) CSK matches as captain 244 (Most matches as captain) CSK wins 145 (Most wins as captain) CSK defeats 96 CSK no-results 2 Overall IPL matches as captain 235 Overall IPL wins 136 (Most wins as captain) Overall IPL defeats 97 Champions League T20 titles 2 View All

Meanwhile, he handed over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of IPL 2024 but returned to the role midway through the season after the opening batter was ruled out due to injury. Dhoni himself missed the previous season because of injury. He will now take up the role of CSK mentor for the first time next season, with the franchise also set for a change in its coaching setup. Zahir Khan will take over as head coach after Stephen Fleming parted ways with the franchise.

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