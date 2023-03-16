Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
1st ODI between South Africa and West Indies abandoned because of rain

AP | , East London
Mar 16, 2023 10:49 PM IST

The first one-day international between South Africa and West Indies was abandoned without a ball being bowled on Thursday because of rain.

Umpire Bongani Jele holds an umbrella after inspecting the pitch before the match is called off due to rain(REUTERS)

The teams didn't even get to have a toss and the game at Buffalo Park in East London was called off about 4.30 p.m. local time, four hours after the scheduled start time.

The second ODI is also at Buffalo Park on Saturday and the final game of the series is in Potchefstroom on Tuesday.

