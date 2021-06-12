Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 1st Test: De Kock unbeaten ton puts South Africa on top against West Indies
cricket

1st Test: De Kock unbeaten ton puts South Africa on top against West Indies

South Africa's Quinton de Kock rediscovered his batting form with a career best 141 not out as the tourists seized control of the first Test.
Reuters | , Gros Islet, St. Lucia
PUBLISHED ON JUN 12, 2021 08:48 AM IST
Quinton de Kock celebrates his century. (Cricket South Africa/Twitter)

South Africa's Quinton de Kock rediscovered his batting form with a career best 141 not out as the tourists seized control of the first Test against a wilting West Indies at the close of play on day two in Saint Lucia on Friday.

The home side reached 82 for four in their second innings at stumps, still 143 behind South Africa’s first innings score of 322 having been bowled out for a paltry 97 on the opening day. Roston Chase (21 not out) and Jermaine Blackwood (10 not out) will resume on the third morning on a wicket which is starting to show variable bounce and has provided plenty of seam movement.

Also Read | 'Pujara can think of playing a few more shots': WV Raman ahead of WTC final

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada (2-18) removed home captain Kraigg Brathwaite (7) and Kieran Powell (14), both trapped leg before wicket. The latter is a concussion replacement in the game after Nkrumah Bonner was struck on the helmet by Anrich Nortje in the first innings. Nortje (2/34) grabbed the wickets of Shai Hope (12) and Kyle Mayers (12), each of them caught by Wiaan Mulder at third slip.

Also Read | 'Virat said this is not our sweat, hard work of 1 month, but period of 2 years'

De Kock was the anchor for South Africa’s innings as his 141 came from 170 balls and included seven sixes. He has been the one batsman in the match so far to master the difficult pitch. It was his sixth Test century but first in almost two years. He had averaged a little over 12 in the four Tests before this one, so it was a welcome return to form for a player who is a crucial cog in South Africa’s sometimes brittle batting line-up.

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder recorded figures of 4/75, but the pick of the home bowlers was 19-year-old debutant Jayden Seales (3/75), who was superb until De Kock got stuck into him late in the innings. Seales is playing only his second first class game in his young career.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
quinton de kock south africa
TRENDING NEWS

People take part in viral watermelon mustard challenge, share videos

Mama dog brings her favourite toy for her puppies. Viral video is too sweet

Serena Williams' daughter sports mini version of her iconic one-legged catsuit

Delhi Metro’s DDLJ-inspired reply to man wanting to meet girlfriend goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP