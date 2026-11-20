KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal led India's solid reply on Day 2 of the Wellington Test after New Zealand were bowled out for 368 on Friday. By stumps, India reached 159/1, trailing by 209 runs.

Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed a century against New Zealand on Day 2. (AFP)

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New Zealand posted a strong total owing to Henry Nicholls' (175) and Glenn Phillips' (118) centuries. Jasprit Bumrah was the standout bowler for India, taking four wickets and Akash Deep picking three.

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After dismissing New Zealand, Rahul and Jaiswal played out the eight overs before tea safely. Both were extremely cautious and tended to play closer to the body, not flashing at deliveries outside off. However, the two were extremely lucky not to lose their wickets before the break.

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Deep Dive What was India's score at stumps on Day 2 of the Wellington Test? India ended Day 2 at 159/1, trailing New Zealand by 209 runs after the hosts were bowled out for 368. How did KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal respond to New Zealand's 368? Rahul and Jaiswal put on India's first century opening stand in New Zealand since 1994. Jaiswal scored 85 before Matt Henry dismissed him, while Rahul was unbeaten on 52 at stumps. Why was Glenn Phillips' century against India a historic achievement? Phillips became the first player to score a Test, ODI and T20I century against India in the same calendar year. He scored 118 in the Wellington Test.

{{^usCountry}} Rahul escaped an LBW shout off Henry while Phillips ended up dropping Jaiswal. However, the third and final session saw Rahul and Jaiswal scoring runs at will as boundaries came at a rollicking pace for India. Jaiswal brought up his half-century in the 23rd over with a straight drive off Jacob Duffy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rahul escaped an LBW shout off Henry while Phillips ended up dropping Jaiswal. However, the third and final session saw Rahul and Jaiswal scoring runs at will as boundaries came at a rollicking pace for India. Jaiswal brought up his half-century in the 23rd over with a straight drive off Jacob Duffy. {{/usCountry}}

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Jaiswal was the aggressor, flexing his muscles after bringing up his half-century. He took the attack to the Kiwi pace attack and looked set for a century, but lost his wicket against the run of play to Matt Henry. The left-hander walked back for 85 off 89 deliveries. Rahul, though, ensured India got the job done, becoming part of the first Indian opening pair to register a century stand in New Zealand since 1994.

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Devdutt Padikkal then joined Rahul, and the pair ensured India did not lose any more wickets before stumps. Rahul and Padikkal remained unbeaten on 52 and 16, respectively, at the close of play.

New Zealand innings

Day 2 began with Phillips and Nicholls picking up from where they had left off on the opening day of the Wellington Test. Phillips, who had ended Day 1 on 94, brought up his century to become the first player to score hundreds in all three formats against India in a single calendar year.

Phillips and Nicholls added 43 runs to their overnight total before Akash Deep finally broke the partnership. The pacer beat the right-hander's defence to rattle the stumps, bringing Phillips' impressive knock of 118 to an end.

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Nathan Smith and Nicholls saw out the remainder of the morning session, further frustrating India. The Indian bowlers, though, bounced back after the break, dismissing Smith (14), Kyle Jamieson (11) and Matt Henry (1) in quick succession.

Nicholls, meanwhile, continued to hold firm at the crease, bringing up his 150. After Henry's dismissal, the left-hander shifted gears, finding the boundary with increasing regularity. Anshul Kamboj eventually wrapped up the innings, dismissing Duffy (4) with a short ball to claim the final wicket.