2 arrested in Pakistan for betting on PSL matches

Two men were arrested on Wednesday for their involvement in betting on Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches, Lahore police said.
PTI | , Lahore
PUBLISHED ON JUN 16, 2021 07:35 PM IST
File Photo of PSL Trophy.(Twitter)

"We have arrested two bookies involved in betting on PSL matches from Lahore's Kot Lakhpat area," local police officer Qamar Ahmed said.

The bookies have been identified as Mirza Adil and Shakoor Baig.

Ahmed said that both suspects held betting on the PSL matches being played in the UAE. He said seven cell phones and the stake money have been recovered from them.

He said more arrests of the bookies are expected in the light of the information gleaned from the arrested suspects.

The sixth edition of PSL is underway in the UAE after it was postponed due to Covid-19 in February last. PTI MZ ZH ZH

