Home / Cricket / ‘2019 year of learning,’ Jasprit Bumrah reflects on performance with an eye on 2020

‘2019 year of learning,’ Jasprit Bumrah reflects on performance with an eye on 2020

Jasprit Bumrah reflected back on his achievements in 2019 and also said that he is looking forward to everything that 2020 has to offer.

cricket Updated: Dec 31, 2019 11:59 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Tuesday said 2019 was a year full of “accomplishments, learning, hard work and making memories” and that he is looking to everything that 2020 has to offer.

“2019 has been a year of accomplishments, learning, hard work and making memories, on the field and off it too. And on the last day of the year, I’m looking forward to everything that 2020 has to offer!” Bumrah tweeted.

 

Bumrah emerged as India’s go-to bowler in all the three formats of the game in 2019. He played a crucial role in India’s maiden Test series win in Australia and during the tour of West Indies, he became only the third Indian to take a hat-trick in red-ball cricket after veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh and pacer Irfan Pathan.

The 26-year-old ended 2019 as the number one bowler in ODIs while in Test cricket, he finished at the sixth position in the ICC Rankings.

The right-arm pacer has so far represented India in 12 Tests, 58 ODIs and 42 T20Is in which he has taken 62, 103 and 51 wickets respectively.

Bumrah, who has been out of action post India’s tour of West Indies in July-August due to a stress fracture on his back, will make his return in the upcoming three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka beginning January 5 in Guwahati. The pace spearhead has also been included in the ODI squad for the three-match series against Australia, which will take place after the T20Is against Sri Lanka.

