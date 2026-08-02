233 off 91 balls with 25 sixes, Abhishek Sharma roars back from Zimbabwe failure with a savage effort

Abhishek Sharma produced a staggering display of power-hitting on Sunday, smashing 233 runs from only 91 deliveries in a senior inter-district one-day match in Punjab. Opening the batting for Amritsar Men Senior against Tarn Taran Men Senior, Abhishek struck 25 sixes and 15 fours during his extraordinary innings at Gandhi Grounds in Amritsar. He finished with a strike rate of 256.04 as Amritsar piled up 533 for eight from their allotted 50 overs.

Abhishek Sharma scored 233 runs off 91 balls in a limited-overs domestic match. (X images)

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Abhishek scored 210 of his 233 runs through boundaries. His 25 sixes alone contributed 150 runs, while only 23 of his runs came without the ball reaching or clearing the boundary. The Indian opener dominated from the beginning and combined with Abhay Choudhary for a monumental 305-run opening partnership. The pair needed only 24.4 overs to cross the 300-run mark, scoring at more than 12 runs an over before Abhishek was eventually dismissed.

Choudhary provided able support with 93 off 85 deliveries, including 10 fours and two sixes. Abhinav Sharma then contributed 51 off 33 balls as Amritsar continued scoring at a remarkable rate following Abhishek Sharma’s departure.

Amritsar collectively struck 41 sixes and 35 fours during their innings. Their total of 533 proved far beyond Tarn Taran, who finished on 313 for eight from 50 overs to suffer a 220-run defeat.

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{{^usCountry}} Arsh Deep Singh scored 108 off 96 balls in the chase, while Manpreet Singh Sandhu made 62. Abhishek also contributed with the ball, taking two wickets for 71 runs from nine overs. Prathampal Singh Walia was Amritsar’s most successful bowler with four wickets for 49 runs. The match produced a combined 846 runs across 100 overs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Arsh Deep Singh scored 108 off 96 balls in the chase, while Manpreet Singh Sandhu made 62. Abhishek also contributed with the ball, taking two wickets for 71 runs from nine overs. Prathampal Singh Walia was Amritsar’s most successful bowler with four wickets for 49 runs. The match produced a combined 846 runs across 100 overs. {{/usCountry}}

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Scorecard of the match.

Abhishek Sharma finds form after Zimbabwe struggles

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The double century arrived just days after Abhishek endured a difficult three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe. The left-hander managed scores of one, eight and two, finishing the series with only 11 runs. His failure to make an impact with the bat had placed further attention on his position at the top of India’s T20I order.

Abhishek had admitted his disappointment following the tour and promised to return stronger. His response in his first competitive appearance after the series could hardly have been more emphatic. Although the innings came in the Punjab State Inter-District Senior One Day Limited Overs Tournament and will not be added to his official List A record, the scale of the assault made it a significant statement.

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The 233 represented nearly 44 per cent of Amritsar’s enormous total. Abhishek also struck a boundary once every 2.28 deliveries during his innings, underlining the relentless nature of his attack. The performance served as another reminder of the destructive ability that has established Abhishek as one of India’s most dangerous white-ball batters. At his best, he can attack both pace and spin from the beginning of an innings and change the course of a match within a matter of overs.

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Runs in an inter-district fixture cannot be directly equated with performances at the international level. However, after a disappointing run with India, the innings offered Abhishek an opportunity to rediscover his rhythm, confidence and clean ball-striking. With competition increasing for places in India’s T20I top order, the 233-run demolition was a timely reminder of the damage Abhishek can produce when his aggressive approach comes together.