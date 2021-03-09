28 wins from 46 Tests: Ravi Shastri leads the list of Indian head coaches

Team India’s uninterrupted sequence of success in recent time has been hugely praised by the experts of the game. The credit goes to head coach Ravi Shastri for constituting a bunch of talents who have developed the ‘never give up’ attitude which is clearly visible on the cricket field.

For instance, India’s historic triumph in Australia – where a majority of experienced players were unavailable and youngsters came up to shoulder the responsibilities. The same competitive spirit was also witnessed at home when Virat Kohli & Co went on to clinch the 4-match Test series 3-1 against England even after losing the opening game.

India’s success rate in the longest format of the game under Shastri’s coaching tenure has been commendable. Out of 46 Test matches, India have won 28 and the win percentage is 60.87. These figures put the former Indian all-rounder on the top of the list of successful coaches.

After Shastri, John Wright stands second (21 Test wins from 52 games) while Gay Kirsten (16 Test wins from 52 games), Duncan Fletcher (13 Test wins from 39 games) and Anil Kumble (12 Test wins from 17 games) hold the third, fourth and fifth place respectively, in terms of most matches won.

Greg Chappell holds sixth place as India won only 7 games out of 18 Test matches during his tenure.

List of Indian coaches sorted by Test wins

In the ODIs, India played the most number of games -130- during John Wright’s tenure and came out victorious in 68. Under Fletcher’s coaching, the men-in-blue played 108 games and won 65. Gary Kirsten saw Team India winning 59 out of 93 matches during his stint, including the historic 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka.

Shastri has a win percentage of 62.64 in ODIs as India have played 91 matches and won 57.

India have entered the final of the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship which is schedule to commence from June 18, 2021 in Southampton. It will be the first that India reached the finale of an ICC event with Shastri as head coach.