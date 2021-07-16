2nd ODI: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock tons allow South Africa to level series against Ireland

Janneman Malan posted a career-best 177 not out and Quinton de Kock also made a century to help South Africa beat Ireland by 70 runs on Friday as their one-day international series ended in a draw.

South Africa finished on 346/4 after winning the toss and opting to bat first on an unusually sunny day in Dublin, as Cricket Ireland cautioned fans to “remember the sunscreen” at The Village.

The Proteas could only draw the three-match series after losing Tuesday and seeing the first match washed out due to rain — more typical of Irish weather. Ireland’s 43-run victory was its first ever over South Africa.

From 92/6, Ireland tailender Simi Singh energized the chase by making a career-best century, but the hosts were all out for 276 in the 48th over. Singh was stranded on 100 not out. Malan's 177 from 169 balls was a career best in ODIs and the fourth highest score by a South Africa batsman in ODIs, one run short of de Kock's tally against Australia in September 2016.

The pair shared an opening stand of 225 runs with de Kock reaching a century first, getting there from 83 balls for his 16th in ODIs. Ireland finally made a breakthrough in the 37th over when de Kock was caught in the deep by Mark Adair, who stood on his tiptoes at the boundary. The left-hander finished on 120 from 91 balls. Malan's haul included 16 fours and six sixes. Rassie van der Dussen added 30 from 28 balls.

Cricket South Africa tweeted the Proteas were "wearing black armbands today in solidarity with those affected by the recent events in South Africa and the devastation caused by the third wave of the Covid-19 virus.”

Ireland needed a record chase to achieve a milestone series win, but the pressure from Malan's and de Kock's stand was too much. Openers Paul Stirling (11) and captain Andy Balbirnie (7) went quickly, followed by Andy McBrine (9).

With its main batsmen gone, Ireland played to save face and got it from Curtis Campher, who made 54, and Singh. His 100 not out from 91 balls was the highest ODI score by an Irish No. 8 batsman. Andile Phehlukwayo took 3/56 off 10 overs for South Africa.

Tabraiz Shamsi also took three wickets. Keshav Maharaj (2-51) claimed openers Stirling and Balbirnie, who posted a century in Tuesday’s historic win. Fast bowler Lizaad Williams needed just one delivery to take his maiden ODI wicket, McBrine.