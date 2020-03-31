Three all-time IPL records that are not likely to be broken

cricket

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 11:34 IST

The Indian Premier League is all about action, it is all about big hits, acrobatic catches and skilful bowling. The 12 seasons which have gone by have given the fans plenty of reasons to rejoice as there have been numerous instances of mind-numbing action. Plenty of records have been broken, plenty more have been posted - the talent on display has been exhilarating and as a result, the IPL has become the biggest league in the cricketing world.

Here in this article, we take a look at three records which might stand the test of time and might never be breached.

ALSO READ: ‘These two guys, then daylight, then the rest’: Shane Warne names best batsmen of his era

Chris Gayle’s innings of 175

Chris Gayle sauntered out for the Royal Challengers Bangalore and took guard. He saw off the initial few overs and then took off. The big man from Jamaica plundered an unbeaten 175 off 66 balls at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore against a hapless Pune Warriors side.

During the knock, the left-hander broke the record of fastest 100 in T20s and the highest individual score in T20s. If this record is indeed broken, it will take a herculean effort from the batsman to go past the universe boss.

Virat Kohli’s record season

In 2016, Virat Kohli smashed 973 runs in one single season and it is safe to say, that it was the most dominant season for any batsman across any formats and across any conditions. Kohli was in sensational form that season and continued his golden run as he was already named the Player of the Tournament at the World T20 earlier in the year. He scored 973 runs in 16 matches at 81.08 for Royal Challengers Bangalore and it would require a colossal effort by any batsman to topple this record.

ALSO READ: Desperate BCCI plans to clear August-September window to hold IPL

37 runs in one over

Chris Gayle came in as a replacement for Dirk Nannes for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2011. In his first match, he took guard against the Kochi Tuskers. In one over, Prasanth Parameshwaran conceded 37 runs, which also included a no ball. 37 runs in one over is unheard of and well, this dubious record might well remain unbeaten.