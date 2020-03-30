‘These two guys, then daylight, then the rest’: Shane Warne names best batsmen of his era

cricket

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 14:08 IST

Former Australian bowler Shane Warne has always spoken fondly about Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara and in his recent Instagram Live video, the former leg-spinner has picked both the batsmen as the greatest to wield the willow in his era. During the Instagram Live session with his fans he said, “There were these two guys, then there was daylight and after that, the rest of the batsmen came.”

Warne said Sachin had the game to ace all the conditions while Lara had the appetite to score down big scores and chase down totals. “If I have to choose any batsman to bat at any conditions, it is a real toss-up between Tendulkar and Lara, but I would just choose Tendulkar,” Warne said.

“If we have to chase 400 runs on the last day, I would definitely pick Lara,” the bowler further added.

Tendulkar played 200 Tests and scored 15,921 runs with an average 53.78 while in 463 ODIs he scored 18,426 runs with an average 44.83. Lara, on the other hand, played 131 longest format games and scored 11,953 runs with an average of 52.88. In 299 ODIs he scored 10,405 runs including 19 centuries and 63 fifties.

During the same session, Warne also named his all-time Test XI and picked Allan Border as the captain of this side. He took to Instagram to name this side and picked all the players with whom he had played during his career. “I am only picking players that I played with that is why David Warner is not going to be a part of the side, he is one of the greatest Australian openers,” Warne said while naming the side on Instagram Live.

Warne’s greatest Australian Test XI: Matthew Hayden, Michael Slater, Ricky Ponting, Mark Waugh, Allan Border (c), Steve Waugh, Adam Gilchrist, Tim May, Jason Gillespie, Glenn McGrath, and Bruce Reid.