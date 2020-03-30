e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘These two guys, then daylight, then the rest’: Shane Warne names best batsmen of his era

‘These two guys, then daylight, then the rest’: Shane Warne names best batsmen of his era

During the same session, Warne also named his all-time Test XI and picked Allan Border as the captain of this side.

cricket Updated: Mar 30, 2020 14:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
File image of Shane Warne
File image of Shane Warne(Getty Images)
         

Former Australian bowler Shane Warne has always spoken fondly about Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara and in his recent Instagram Live video, the former leg-spinner has picked both the batsmen as the greatest to wield the willow in his era. During the Instagram Live session with his fans he said, “There were these two guys, then there was daylight and after that, the rest of the batsmen came.”

Warne said Sachin had the game to ace all the conditions while Lara had the appetite to score down big scores and chase down totals. “If I have to choose any batsman to bat at any conditions, it is a real toss-up between Tendulkar and Lara, but I would just choose Tendulkar,” Warne said.

ALSO READ: Shane Warne names all-time Australian Test XI, big names excluded

“If we have to chase 400 runs on the last day, I would definitely pick Lara,” the bowler further added.

Tendulkar played 200 Tests and scored 15,921 runs with an average 53.78 while in 463 ODIs he scored 18,426 runs with an average 44.83. Lara, on the other hand, played 131 longest format games and scored 11,953 runs with an average of 52.88. In 299 ODIs he scored 10,405 runs including 19 centuries and 63 fifties.

During the same session, Warne also named his all-time Test XI and picked Allan Border as the captain of this side. He took to Instagram to name this side and picked all the players with whom he had played during his career. “I am only picking players that I played with that is why David Warner is not going to be a part of the side, he is one of the greatest Australian openers,” Warne said while naming the side on Instagram Live.

Warne’s greatest Australian Test XI: Matthew Hayden, Michael Slater, Ricky Ponting, Mark Waugh, Allan Border (c), Steve Waugh, Adam Gilchrist, Tim May, Jason Gillespie, Glenn McGrath, and Bruce Reid.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
Limited community transmission has begun in India: Health ministry document
Limited community transmission has begun in India: Health ministry document
Migrant workers get ‘chemical bath’ in UP. Not seen video, says official
Migrant workers get ‘chemical bath’ in UP. Not seen video, says official
India assesses Covid-19 sample pooling for tests, says top scientist. How it helps
India assesses Covid-19 sample pooling for tests, says top scientist. How it helps
Assam doctor who took anti-malaria drug amid Covid-19 outbreak dies
Assam doctor who took anti-malaria drug amid Covid-19 outbreak dies
‘Sehwag came later:’ Akram names Pak batsman who changed opening in Tests
‘Sehwag came later:’ Akram names Pak batsman who changed opening in Tests
PM Modi tweets picture of 7-month-old Chandigarh girl urging people to stay at home
PM Modi tweets picture of 7-month-old Chandigarh girl urging people to stay at home
Automobile manufacturers asked to make ventilators: Health Ministry
Automobile manufacturers asked to make ventilators: Health Ministry
How this Bengaluru-based startup helped in containing Wuhan outbreak
How this Bengaluru-based startup helped in containing Wuhan outbreak
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 India newsCoronavirus cases in IndiaCovid-19 updateIPLCoronavirus lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news