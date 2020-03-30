Shane Warne names all-time Australian Test XI, big names excluded

cricket

Former Australian spinner Shane Warne named his all-time Test XI and picked Allan Border as the captain of this side. He took to Instagram to name this side and picked all the players with whom he had played during his career. “I am only picking players that I played with that is why David Warner is not going to be a part of the side, he is one of the greatest Australian openers,” Warne said while naming the side on Instagram Live.

Warne’s greatest Australian Test XI: Matthew Hayden, Michael Slater, Ricky Ponting, Mark Waugh, Allan Border (c), Steve Waugh, Adam Gilchrist, Tim May, Jason Gillespie, Glenn Mcgrath, and Bruce Reid.

Merv Hughes was named as the 12th member of the side. Matthew Hayden and Michael Slater were picked as the openers of the side and they would be followed by Ricky Ponting. Mark Waugh, Allan Border and Steve Waugh add mettle to the middle order.

Adam Gilchrist, the man who redefined wicket-keeping and batting in Tests, would don the gloves and would bat at number 7. Talking about Steve Waugh, Warne said: “Steve was more of a match saver than a match-winner”.

As far as the bowling attack is concerned, Warne went with Glenn Mcgrath, Jason Gillespie, Bruce Reid, and Tim May. Talking about Bruce Reid, Warne said: “If you don’t know about Bruce, I would like to tell you, he has the same record as Ryan Harris”.