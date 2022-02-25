3-member committee to investigate threats & intimidation from senior journalist to Wriddhiman Saha

The BCCI has formed a three-member committee to probe the alleged threat by a senior journalist to Wriddhiman Saha for not agreeing to give an interview.

While Saha had initially refused to name the journalist in a series of tweets on February 23, it is understood that now he is ready to reveal the identity of the journalist and has given his consent to probe.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has today constituted a three-member committee to look into the matter of Wriddhiman Saha receiving threats and intimidation from a senior journalist," BCCi said in a release.

"The three member committee comprises of BCCI Vice-President Mr Rajiv Shukla, BCCI Treasurer Mr Arun Singh Dhumal and BCCI Apex Council Member Mr Prabhtej Singh Bhatia. The committee will start the proceedings as early as next week." BCCI stated that a "centrally contracted cricketer was allegedly threatened by a senior journalist for not responding to his messages asking for an interview".

Taking cognizance of the matter, the BCCI got in touch with Saha and decided to constitute a three-member committee to investigate the matter.

The WhatsApp messages sent by the journalist had a threatening tone, "You did not call. Never again will I interview you. I don't take insults kindly. And I will remember this."

Saha, who has played 40 Tests, has already been told by Indian team management that he won't play for India again.