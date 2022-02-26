India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Live Score: IND eye series win as Rohit Sharma-led side faces SL in Dharamsala

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd T20: Team India will aim to secure a third-consecutive series victory when it takes on Sri Lanka in the second T20I against Sri Lanka on Saturday. The Rohit Sharma-led India are flying high after an emphatic 62-run win in the first game in Lucknow and will look to capitalize on the performance later today. Despite the absences of Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and Suryakumar Yadav among others, India set a 200-run target for the visitors; an all-round effort from the bowling lineup helped India restrict the Lankans to 137/6 in 20 overs. Ahead of the second T20I, however, the home side faced another setback as youngster Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the series due to an injury; Mayank Agarwal replaced the 25-year-old batter..

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON