3rd Ashes Test, Day 1 Live Score: Pat Cummins scalps three as Joe Root's England struggle yet again

Australia vs England, 3rd Ashes Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score: Hello and welcome to the live score and updates of the 3rd AUS vs ENG Test from the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). We are done with the first session on Day 1 as England reach 61-3 at Lunch after being invited to bat first. Haseeb Hamid was dismissed by skipper Pat Cummins on duck. The Aussie skipper added two wickets to his tally, dismissing Zak Crawley on 12 and Dawid Malan on 14. The hosts lead the five-match series 2-0 and will be the favourites going into the Test match. Following their comprehensive wins in Brisbane and Adelaide, Australia have handed a surprise debut to Scott Boland, showing a glimpse of what the team bench may be capable of. The 32-year-old Boland will be the first indigenous Australian Test player since Jason Gillespie when he gets his baggy green on the opening day. Boland joins Cummins and Mitchell Starc in the pace-bowling attack after Josh Hazlewood was sidelined by a side strain. Jhye Richardson and Michael Neser are also out of the Boxing Day Test, having suffered after-effects of playing in the second Test. For England, there are four changes. In the bid to keep their Ashes hopes alive, the Joe Root-side has recalled Mark Wood and spinner Jack Leach in place of Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes.

Here are the playing XIs:

Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

England: Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Jack Leach, Jimmy Anderson