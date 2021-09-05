Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 3rd T20I: New Zealand hit back with 52-run win over Bangladesh
cricket

3rd T20I: New Zealand hit back with 52-run win over Bangladesh

Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel claimed a career-best 4-16 as New Zealand kept alive its Twenty20 series against Bangladesh with a thumping 52-run victory in the third game
PTI | , Dhaka
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 09:33 PM IST
New Zealand have kept themselves alive in the tournament. (Getty)

Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel claimed a career-best 4/16 as New Zealand kept alive its Twenty20 series against Bangladesh with a thumping 52-run victory in the third game on Sunday. Off-spinner Cole McConchie (3/15) and left-arm spinner Rachin Ravindra (1/13) also played their part in dismissing Bangladesh for only 76 in 19.4 overs after New Zealand had recovered from 62/5 to a total of 128-5 on a slow surface. It was Bangladesh's joint second-lowest total in this format.

New Zealand's Henry Nicholls and Tom Blundell shared 66 runs for the unbeaten sixth wicket. Nicholls was not out on 36 off 29 deliveries with Blundell on a run-a-ball 30. Bangladesh now leads the series 2-1. Bangladesh won the first T20 by seven wickets and the second match by four runs. The fourth game is on Wednesday.

After opting to bat first, New Zealand made a disappointing start. Finn Allen was out for 15 and fellow opener Rachin Ravindra also perished to a big shot when he appeared set to flourish with a 20-ball 20. Bangladesh pacer Mohammad Saifuddin (2-28) struck twice in an over, dismissing Will Young (20) and Colin de Grandhomme (0).

A big blow for New Zealand came when offspinner Mahedi Hasan got rid of skipper Tom Latham (5) with a return catch. Nicholls and Blundell resisted and, playing with caution, they helped the side reach a total good enough to defend. It got better when McConchie removed Bangladesh opener Liton Das (15), who had made an aggressive start by hitting three fours in the first two overs.

RELATED STORIES

Patel then came into action and immediately made an impact with a double strike that included the wicket of Shakib Al Hasan, who played a rash shot to be out for a duck. Ravindra dismissed opener Mohammad Naim (13) with Bangladesh relying on senior batsmen Mushfiqur Rahim (20 not out) and captain Mahmudullah to bring them back into contention. But Patel was relentless as he removed Mahmudullah for 3 on his 100th T20 match and Afif Hossain in consecutive deliveries, leaving Bangladesh on 43-6 from which it never recovered.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bangladesh cricket team new zealand cricket team
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

4th Test: Rohit, Pujara not to take field at Oval, BCCI provides injury update

'The Lord is dangerous': Twitter goes crazy as Thakur hits 2nd fifty of the Test

Kohli slams the wall in anger after losing his wicket on Day 4 of Oval Test

‘My performances weren’t up to the mark with regards to the high expectations’
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP