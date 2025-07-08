4th T20I: India women aim to seal series versus improving England

New Delhi: India will bid to bounce back and seal the women’s T20I series on Wednesday when they take on England in the fourth game of the series at Old Trafford, Manchester. The visitors lost the third game at the Oval by five runs after Sophia Dunkley’s brilliant 75 of 53 balls helped England eke out a narrow win and keep the series alive. Sophia Dunkley’s brilliant 75 of 53 balls helped England eke out a narrow win in the third T20I and keep the series alive. (Reuters)

Speaking after her Player-of-the-Match performance, Dunkley reflected on the win. “India came out and batted really well in both games. It’s been a challenge, but we talked about how we want to improve. Hopefully we can keep building on that,” she told HT in an interview facilitated by Sony Sports.

England’s response was also about mindset, which Dunkley credits new captain Nat Sciver-Brunt and coach Charlotte Edwards for instilling in them. The new era began with a clean sweep against West Indies in ODIs and T20Is. Until they ran into India. Not only did India out-bat England in the first two games, their spinners also pegged down the home batters.

Dunkley was happy to anchor England’s chase with clean hitting. “Naturally, I love opening the batting in T20 cricket. My role is to get the team off to a good start and I’ve been thinking a little smarter about my options.”

Dunkley credited Sciver-Brunt’s calm presence. “She’s a real leader in world cricket. Her calmness, even when it’s chaotic on the pitch, gives us confidence. She encourages us to be ourselves even when things haven’t gone well.”

India’s new spinner N Shree Charani has made life tough for England batters, taking eight wickets in the first three games. “She’s had an exceptional start. A lot of us hadn’t faced her before, but she’s offered something different and has definitely sparked conversations in the dressing room.”

While the T20I series remains in balance, Dunkley has one eye on the ODI World Cup, to be played in India in September. “It’s an amazing place to play. The atmosphere will be unmatched and the conditions might challenge us, it might obviously be a bit more spin-friendly and off-pace bowling might be key.”