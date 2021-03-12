50% crowd allowed in Ahmedabad for India vs England T20I series

50% capacity of the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will be used for the India vs England T20I series, announced the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) hours ahead of the first T20I on Friday.

“We are going to use only 50% seating capacity at the Narendra Modi Stadium for all the T20 International matches to be played here due to Covid-19 pandemic. Up to 50% tickets will be issued on the online and offline ticketing platforms for these matches,” said Shri Dhanraj Nathwani, Vice President, Gujarat Cricket Association.

All five T20s of the series are slated to be played in the venue with the last match being on March 20.

All the Covid-19 related precautions have been taken and all standard operating procedures (SOPs) are being followed.

The entire stadium has been sanitized considering safety of the spectators. All Covid-19 guidelines are being strictly adhered to and special task force committees have been set up to ensure that all required safety measures are implemented and followed.

The last two matches of the four-match Test series were also played in the same venue. India ended up on the winning side on both occasions. Friday will see the the Narendra Modi Stadium host it first T20Is.