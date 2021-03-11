754 runs, average of 188: Prithvi Shaw slams 4th ton in Vijay Hazare Trophy, breaks Mayank Agarwal’s record
Opening batsman and Mumbai captain Prithvi Shaw slammed his fourth hundred in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy on Thursday. While batting against Karnataka in the second semi-final, Shaw scored 165 off 122 deliveries before losing his wicket to Vyshak Vijay Kumar.
Following this magnificent knock, the 21-year-old batsman is now the leading run-scorer in the ongoing tournament. With 754 runs to his credit, Shaw also became the highest run-scorer in a single edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, beating Mayank Agarwal’s tally of 723 runs in the 2018 edition.
Back in the 2017-18 season, Mayank scored 723 runs from 8 games at an average of 90.37, including 3 centuries and 4 fifties.
Here’s the list of top run-getters in a single edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy:
ALSO READ | 'Pakistan has more talent, can't compare them with Indian players': Abdul Razzaq on Virat Kohli-Babar Azam debate
Shaw brought up his hundred off just 79 balls with the help of 12 fours and 3 sixes. His 165-run knock was laced with 17 fours and 7 sixes.
Shaw has led Mumbai in three games in the tournament and in these three games, Shaw returned with one double-century and two tons. He has taken his tally to 754 runs in the tournament at a staggering average of 188.5.
Earlier this week, Shaw broke Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli's record of the highest individual score by an Indian batsman in a List A chase. Prithvi achieved the feat when he hammered an unbeaten 185 off 123 balls against Saurashtra in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy on Tuesday.
While Dhoni had smashed a whirlwind unbeaten 183 against Sri Lanka in Jaipur in 2005, Kohli had hit 183 to steer India to a six-wicket win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup clash in Dhaka in 2012.
ALSO READ | Virat Kohli on the cusp of huge record ahead of 1st T20I against England
Prithvi surpassed both Dhoni and Kohli's score while guiding Mumbai into the semi-finals.
(With Agency Inputs)