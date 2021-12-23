'A batter like him cannot see a sword over his head every time': Amre expects 'full backing' for India's star batter

Team India will return to action in Tests against South Africa on December 26, when the side takes part in the first match of the series in Centurion. While a number of first-choice players make a return to the squad, a few senior Test players also face significant pressure to keep their places in the XI.

Ajinkya Rahane, who lost his role as vice-captain in Tests ahead of the series, has been going through a rough patch with the bat. The Indian batter scored merely 411 runs this year in 12 Tests at a disappointing average of 19.57. In the recently-concluded home series against New Zealand, Rahane missed the second Test due to an injury and Shreyas Iyer – who made his debut in the series – put out dominant performances at his position.

However, former Indian batter Pravin Amre insisted that Rahane needs to be backed ahead of the South Africa series, insisting that the Team Indai senior has played a number of important knocks for the side over time.

“To be honest, one cannot score a century in every Test match. Forties and fifties, and partnerships are very important for the team. It was difficult to get runs in the home Tests against England that India played early this year. Most batters could not score, and we have been harsh on these players,” Amre told News18.

“He (Rahane) has scored runs abroad. After being shot out for 36 (at Adelaide), he scored a century, led the team well and won the series. He showed a lot of character and skill. I think we should back him. All big players have gone through a lean patch. A batter like him cannot see a sword over his head every time he goes out to bat. Rahane has scored 4795 runs in Test cricket and hence he should receive full backing from the team management.”

Rahane was succeeded in vice-captaincy by Rohit Sharma. However, as Rohit was ruled out of the South Africa Tests with injury, KL Rahul was named Virat Kohli's deputy for the series.