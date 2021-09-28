'A clear signal to David Warner that we are looking beyond you': Irfan Pathan on SRH's future

Has David Warner played his last match for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL? Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan thinks so and there are enough hints from Warner himself and SRH head coach Trevor Bayliss to suggest that indeed might be the case. Warner, who has been short of runs this season, was dropped for the second time in IPL 2021 when SRH decided to give youngsters in the side game-time against Rajasthan Royals on Monday.

Pathan said, it was ‘clear signal’ to Warner that SRH are looking ahead and the Australian left-hander is probably not a part of that future.

“Sunrisers are looking for the future isn't it? It's a clear cut signal to David Warner as well, that we are looking beyond you. It's a very simple thing,” Pathan said on Star Sports.

Warner, who is SRH's all-time highest run-getter by some distance and one of IPL's most prolific overseas cricketers, was removed from captaincy after a disastrous start to the campaign by SRH. The 14th edition of the tournament was then postponed by four months and shifted to UAE due to Covid-19 cases in India earlier but nothing changed in Warner's fortunes. The attacking left-hander bagged scores of 0,2 in the first two matches of SRH in the UAE leg.

"He was the captain - the start of the season. Then, they dropped him from the team and the captaincy. Then they brought him back after the break, and then they again dropped him. That means they are looking ahead.

"Priyam Garg came in, Abhishek Sharma came in. They just want to try out their best players who might be playing in the future for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Whatever I saw today, quite a few positives for Sunrisers Hyderabad," Pathan said.

Pathan was correct in his assumptions as SRH coach Trevor Bayliss too said something similar when he was asked about Warner's exclusion from the XI.

“We can’t make the finals, so we made a decision that we want the youngsters to experience not just the matches, but time at the ground and around the set-up,” Bayliss said at the post match press conference.

“We have a number of young players who haven’t even been to the ground, even as reserves, so we wanted to give them opportunity to come and experience a game. And that might continue for a few more games, we’ve got to sit down in a day or two and pick a team and a squad of 18."Bayliss said Warner was supporting his team-mates from the hotel.

“Dave obviously was watching the game at the hotel and giving his support to the boys. Just like everyone else. We’re all in this together,” quipped the head coach.