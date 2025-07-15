A few mistakes, not big ones, cost India the Lord’s Test

What a Test match! What a series! But I guess a result that would still sadden Indian fans. India's captain Shubman Gill. (PTI)

I have taken a holistic view of this Indian tour of England. It’s a conscious decision I took when the squad was selected with Rohit, Virat and Shami missing.

This was a new age Indian team about to be put to a stiff test. Fortunately, conditions in England resembled those in India more and pitches have been flatter than ever before. Add to that the weakest England attack ever.

But what this Indian team led by Shubman Gill has achieved so far has been nothing short of incredible. No other nation’s next gen team would be able to compete with a major cricketing nation in their own backyard.

That India fell short by 22 runs at Lord’s from taking a 2-1 lead was the icing on the cake. But as I said this team has already won me over.

India lost at Lord’s because of a few mistakes, not big ones, but enough to let England have their nose in front after three Tests, starting with a tendency to bring spin on late. Every captain has his style and belief and Gill like Virat seems to be a captain who favours seam to spin.

As in he thinks that if the job has to be done, then my pacers will do it. Dhoni was the opposite.

Gill went to Washington Sundar when he seemed to have run out of ideas with his pacers. Spin is an afterthought for him. As it turned out, Washy had a dream spell and got India back on track, but it cost India 30 to 40 runs.

The way the pitch was playing India needed an England collapse – 190 wasn’t too bad but 150 would have been nicer.

Then came another mistake, Gill losing his cool at the end of Day 3. When English batters took wasting time to the next level, I saw a side of Gill I had never seen before. Anger and confrontational, just like Virat.

Now Virat loved this kind of altercations that he seemed to look for them, even when he wasn’t captain and just a player. Also, when Virat’s anger rose his batting standards rose with it.

So, I was very keen to see how Shubman was going to handle the expected hostility that he was going to get when he came out to bat. Well, he handled it poorly, he seemed affected by the chatter around him, the personal attack on him as batter got to him.

How else would you explain him missing four straightforward deliveries out of the nine he faced? For a guy who would not have missed four balls the entire series this was shocking to say the least, and for now I will put that down to the atmosphere England created around him as the reason.

As a side note I see a lot of friendliness in today’s cricket, and this reminded me of Test cricket of the past, where no one talked to you or smiled at you on the field, the opposition made you feel like you were in enemy territory.

The same feeling that Gill would have got. Not sure too many modern-day batters get this kind of vibe in today’s cricket.

I see England using this as a tactic against Gill in the next Test. It worked like a charm at Lord’s.

Finally, that run chase: Again, after losing Rahul and Pant early on Day 5 India’s chances of winning had been reduced to zero. That the inevitable happened so late on Day 5 is again down to the unbelievable spirit this team has shown right through this tour.

The margin of defeat may seem small but conditions at Lord’s had become so weird that to get 20 runs you had to survive 10 overs. That’s why 193 was a big target because you needed to bat almost 80 overs to get it.

In that partnership between Jadeja and Reddy which lasted a long 72 minutes, they got just 30 runs. It was like India were playing for a draw, England were just not put under any serious pressure during that run chase, so they weren’t likely to make too many mistakes. But as I said earlier it was small mistakes that cost India the game, no blunders were made.