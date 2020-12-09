‘A leader in true sense’: Parthiv Patel names the Indian captain with best man-management skills

cricket

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 17:47 IST

Veteran Indian wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel bade adieu to the gentlemen’s game on Wednesday. Making an international debut at the age of 17, Parthiv announced his retirement from all formats after an 18-year long career.

The 35-year-old stated that he found it as the ‘right time’ to move after winning every possible tournament in domestic cricket for Gujarat along with three IPL trophies.

During a media interaction, Parthiv praised his first Test captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and termed him a ‘leader in true sense’. He also thanked legendary Anil Kumble, stating their influence in his life went beyond the cricketing arena.

“I would always hold Sourav Ganguly as a leader in true sense with his man management skills. Sourav and Anil Kumble were great leaders and they made me the kind of person I am,” Parthiv said during a virtual interaction.

ALSO READ | Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel announces retirement from all forms of cricket

“I still have the Test cap with my name wrongly printed ‘Partiv’ that Dada gave me. The victories at Headingley (2002) and Adelaide (2003-04) and the half-century opening the innings at Rawalpindi will be my favourite memories,” he added.

Parthiv made the announcement trough a social media post on Wednesday morning. During the conversation he revealed that the retirement was on his mind for the last one year and that the timing couldn’t have been better.

“I am at peace with my decision and slept well. Although my family members were in tears. I was contemplating this for one year and after 18 years, there is hardly anything else to achieve. I have won all domestic tournaments, three IPL trophies and Gujarat cricket is in right shape,” the Parthiv said.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia: ‘Misfields cannot be part of the game, they are doing it too much’, Kaif lashes out at India’s sloppy fielding

Parthiv Patel made his debut for India during the 2002 tour of England. He went on to feature in 25 Tests, 39 ODIs and two T20Is, scoring 934, 736 and 36 respectively in the three formats.