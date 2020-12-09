e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 09, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘A leader in true sense’: Parthiv Patel names the Indian captain with best man-management skills

‘A leader in true sense’: Parthiv Patel names the Indian captain with best man-management skills

The 35-year-old stated that he found it as the ‘right time’ to move after winning every possible tournament in domestic cricket for Gujarat along with three IPL trophies.

cricket Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 17:47 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Photo of former Indian wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel
Photo of former Indian wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel(Twitter)
         

Veteran Indian wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel bade adieu to the gentlemen’s game on Wednesday. Making an international debut at the age of 17, Parthiv announced his retirement from all formats after an 18-year long career.

The 35-year-old stated that he found it as the ‘right time’ to move after winning every possible tournament in domestic cricket for Gujarat along with three IPL trophies.

During a media interaction, Parthiv praised his first Test captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and termed him a ‘leader in true sense’. He also thanked legendary Anil Kumble, stating their influence in his life went beyond the cricketing arena.

“I would always hold Sourav Ganguly as a leader in true sense with his man management skills. Sourav and Anil Kumble were great leaders and they made me the kind of person I am,” Parthiv said during a virtual interaction.

ALSO READ | Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel announces retirement from all forms of cricket

“I still have the Test cap with my name wrongly printed ‘Partiv’ that Dada gave me. The victories at Headingley (2002) and Adelaide (2003-04) and the half-century opening the innings at Rawalpindi will be my favourite memories,” he added.

Parthiv made the announcement trough a social media post on Wednesday morning. During the conversation he revealed that the retirement was on his mind for the last one year and that the timing couldn’t have been better.

“I am at peace with my decision and slept well. Although my family members were in tears. I was contemplating this for one year and after 18 years, there is hardly anything else to achieve. I have won all domestic tournaments, three IPL trophies and Gujarat cricket is in right shape,” the Parthiv said.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia: ‘Misfields cannot be part of the game, they are doing it too much’, Kaif lashes out at India’s sloppy fielding

Parthiv Patel made his debut for India during the 2002 tour of England. He went on to feature in 25 Tests, 39 ODIs and two T20Is, scoring 934, 736 and 36 respectively in the three formats.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
‘Ready to give written assurance on continuing MSP’: Govt in proposal to protesting farmers
‘Ready to give written assurance on continuing MSP’: Govt in proposal to protesting farmers
Farmers’ protests LIVE: ‘Will block Delhi-Jaipur highway by 12th Dec’
Farmers’ protests LIVE: ‘Will block Delhi-Jaipur highway by 12th Dec’
Jaishankar calls out China, cites its 5 differing explanations for Ladakh violations
Jaishankar calls out China, cites its 5 differing explanations for Ladakh violations
Rajasthan, Telangana and Arunachal poll results show people prefer BJP: Javadekar
Rajasthan, Telangana and Arunachal poll results show people prefer BJP: Javadekar
Low carbon recovery from Covid-19 slowdown can solve climate crisis: Report
Low carbon recovery from Covid-19 slowdown can solve climate crisis: Report
Virender Sehwag claims Glenn Maxwell plays IPL ‘only for enjoyment’
Virender Sehwag claims Glenn Maxwell plays IPL ‘only for enjoyment’
Govt sends proposal to farmer unions: List of 7 amendments proposed in it
Govt sends proposal to farmer unions: List of 7 amendments proposed in it
‘Feeling fine’: Kriti Sanon tests positive for Covid-19, quarantines herself
‘Feeling fine’: Kriti Sanon tests positive for Covid-19, quarantines herself
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LIVECovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesRajasthan panchayat polls

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In