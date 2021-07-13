'A lot has changed, his bat flow has improved': Ex-India stumper wants Prithvi Shaw to convert talent into performance

If there's one thing everyone can agree upon when it comes to Prithvi Shaw, is that he is a heavily talented and gifted player. Once compared with the who's of who international cricket, the 21-year-old Shaw was out of form last year and even lost his place in the national side, but since the turn of 2021, he has been on a comeback trail.

Currently, he is in Sri Lanka with India's limited-overs side and is preparing for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against the host nation. During the second intra squad game, he smashed a fierce fifty. During IPL 2021, he scored 308 runs in eight matches. Before that, in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he scored more than 800 runs, including four centuries. Clearly, he is on course to redeeming himself and former India player Deep Dasgupta feels he is enjoying more success due to changes in his footwork.

"I think Prithvi Shaw is in great form. And obviously, he has changed quite a lot. During IPL, a few of us noticed that he has changed his footwork considerably. Earlier, he used beside the ball. Now, he's going back and across a lot more and he playing in the line of the ball. The bat flow has improved as it is coming from a lot closer instead of afar. Like we saw during the IPL, and even before that in the Vijay Hazare (Trophy) that it's been really effective for him," said Dasgupta while answering a question during a video on his YouTube channel.

Adding further, 44-year-old Dasgupta remarked that it is now about converting talent into performance.

"You just have to wait and see what he does at the international level because this is sort of a comeback. His talent is world-class and it's all about how converts that talent into performance," said the former Bengal wicketkeeper-batsman.

India's tour begins with the first ODI on July 18. The two teams will play three ODIs and as many T20Is.

