A lot to take and learn from this tour: Root congratulates Team India on Twitter

As the dust settles slowly on the recently concluded Test series between India and England, the congratulations are pouring in for Virat Kohli and his men as they fought their way back from a match down to defeat a strong England team.

While there was a lot of negative talk around the pitch after India's win within two days in the third Test at Ahmedabad from former England players, the opinion has overwhelmingly changed after the hosts completely outclassed England on a sporting pitch in the final Test of the series at the same venue.

England captain Joe Root displayed great sportsman spirit as he acknowledged the gaps that his team needs to fill after their 1-3 rout and congratulated India on Twitter with a post, which is symbolic of how the English captain has played the game throughout his career.

"A lot to take and learn from this tour - we’ll keep pushing to improve as individuals and as a team. Congratulations to a top class India team on the series win and thank you for the hospitality," Root wrote with a photo of himself and Virat Kohli.

Root started the series in great fashion as he scored a massive double century in the first innings of the first Test in Chennai to set a big win for England. That victory continued the great run that England had been on away from home and presented Kohli and India with a stiff challenge.

But the hosts immediately turned to their strength, and England had no answer in front of the guile of India's spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel. Patel, the left arm spinner, made a huge difference since coming into the playing XI from the second Test onward.

His accuracy and variations in pace left the English batsmen bamboozled while Ashwin tightened the screws from the other end. The victory also gave India a place in the final of the World Test Championship, where they will take on New Zealand at The Lord's in London in June.