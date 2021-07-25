‘A mystery spinner is going to make debut’: Dinesh Karthik's prediction for 1st IND vs SL T20I sets Twitter on fire

Wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik has made a cryptic prediction over India’s team selection for the first T20I against Sri Lanka. After clinching the ODI series 2-1, Shikhar Dhawan & Co will take on the hosts in T20Is. The opening game is scheduled to be played on Sunday in Colombo and Karthik feels that a ‘mystery spinner’ would be making his international debut tonight.

The veteran Indian stumper took to Twitter on Sunday to post his prediction, creating quite a stir in the social space.

“I get the feeling, a mystery spinner is going to make his debut for India tonight in Colombo #INDvSL #T20Cricket #T20,” Karthik tweeted.

As soon as this tweet surfaced, fans began the guessing game as a majority of Twitter users took the name of Tamil Nadu spinner Varun Chakravarthy.

Varun grabbed the selector’s attention during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. He picked up 17 scalps in 13 games for KKR, at an economy rate of just 6.84. His consistency with the ball earned him a maiden India call-up for the T20I series against Australia. However, he couldn't share the dressing room with the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma due to fitness issues, which also kept him away from the T20Is against England at home.

The leg-spinner was fortunate enough to get a call-up again, for the Sri Lanka tour. Varun would be eager to make the most of the opportunity if he gets a chance to represent his country at the biggest platform.