Cricket / 'A product of U19s, played well in IPL. He's pure Test material': Kaneria says uncapped player should play SA series
cricket

'A product of U19s, played well in IPL. He's pure Test material': Kaneria says uncapped player should play SA series

While discussing India's batting line-up for their upcoming tour of South Africa, former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria named one U-19 and IPL star as a viable option who could replace out-of-form seniors. 
'A product of U19s, played well in IPL. He's pure Test material': Danish Kaneria says uncapped player should play SA series(AGENCIES/HT COLLAGE)
Updated on Dec 07, 2021 11:02 PM IST
hindustantimes.com

Despite India thrashing New Zealand by 372 runs to win the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, numerous experts and former cricketers still consider their batting line-up a tad unstable. The latest person to join the choir is Danish Kaneria, who has surprised everyone by stating that he wouldn't mind seeing uncapped Indian player Yashasvi Jaiswal play the South Africa Test series. 

India won the second game to win the two-match series 1-0. Despite the spinners and a couple of batters in Mayank Agarwal and Shreyas Iyer having a successful series, the Virat Kohli-led team's batting order has been come under scrutiny primarily due to the form of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane.

Pujara, in the two Tests, scored a total of 95 runs. On the other hand, Rahane scored a total of 39 runs in the first match in Kanpur before being ruled out of the second Test due to inadequate match fitness.

Kaneria, while attempting to solve India's middle-order woes, suggested that India A and Rajasthan Royals player Jaiswal wouldn't be a bad alternative.

"You have Suryakumar Yadav on the bench. But at this point, it won't be wrong to bring Yashasvi Jaiswal into the conversation. He's a product of the U-19s. He played very well in the IPL but I see him as pure Test cricket material. I feel Test cricket is made for him. I have been following Yashasvi Jaiswal since his U-19 days and the way he bats, he deserves to be there," explained Kaneria.

In List A cricket, Jaiswal averages 51.94, having scored 987 runs in 21 matches. In the Indian Premier League, the left-hander has smashed 289 runs in 13 matches, including 249 runs in 10 games during IPL 2021. 

yashasvi jaiswal danish kaneria indian cricket team
