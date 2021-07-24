Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘A win or loss doesn’t bother Rahul Dravid much’: Ramiz Raja lauds India’s decision of handing debuts to 5 players

Despite the loss, Raja lauded India’s move to test their bench strength after having won the 3-match series already.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 01:08 PM IST
Ramiz Raja lauded Team India’s decision of handing debuts to five players(HT Collage)

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja lauded Team India’s decision of handing debuts to five uncapped players in the third ODI against Sri Lanka on Friday in Colombo.

The likes of Nitish Rana, Sanju Samson, Chetan Sakariya, Rahul Chahar and Krishnappa Gowtham made their international debuts against Sri Lanka. But Team India couldn’t rip out positive results from the tactical change as the hosts won the final tie by 7 wickets.

India’s lower middle-order struggled to put runs on the board after Prithvi Shaw (49), Sanju (46) and Suryakumr Yadav (40) contributed with decent knocks. As a result, the visitors could set a 226-run target which was successfully chased down by Dasun Shanaka & Co. with three wickets and 8 overs to spare.

Despite the loss, Raja lauded India’s move to test their bench strength after having won the 3-match series already. In his latest YouTube video, the cricketer-turned-commentator said this practice will help India finding out more fresh faces for the future.

“5 players were handed debuts for the third ODI which is a very good thing. It was a great decision taken by the management. Though they have won the series already, there are not many teams in Asia that take the field with such a mentality.

“Several teams select their final XI in a reserved manner despite winning the series. They have a timid approach for introducing fresh talent, with a fear of losing the game. But you won’t expect such things when Rahul Dravid is around,” he said.

ALSO READ | 'Might be asking Dravid to coach their national side': Shanaka's interaction with Indian head coach gets Twitter talking

“The reason is – he has a completely different mindset. A win or loss doesn’t bother him much. He might have got the directive to test the bench strength, especially after capturing the series. So that, the canvas of Indian cricket gets bigger and new players could be introduced who can serve the country in future,” he added.

After winning the series 2-1, Team India will lock horns with Sri Lanka in the first match of the 3-game T20I series, starting from Sunday in Colombo.

