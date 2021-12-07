‘A win we want to achieve as a team’: After New Zealand, Virat Kohli shifts focus to South Africa Test series

After regaining the number one spot in ICC Test ranking, the Virat Kohli-led Team India will now shift their focus to the upcoming tour of South Africa, which starts from December 26.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kohli and his unit secured a resounding 372-run victory against New Zealand in the second and final Test in Mumbai and without wasting any time Kohli asserted that the focus is now on South Africa.

Speaking on the upcoming series against the Proteas in their own backyard, which features three Tests and the same number of ODIs, Kohli termed it as a “good challenge”, which the team wants to pass with flying colours.

ALSO READ: 'India need players in form. Those 2 have got to play': Harmison names his Playing XI for SA Tests; omits Pujara, Rahane

"The mindset is the same to take Indian cricket forward, even with the new management. It's important to keep the standards of Indian cricket and make sure it's always growing. South Africa is a good challenge," said Kohli at the post-match presentation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"We built it up in England and South Africa last time, and Australia was an accumulation of all that experience. South Africa is a tough challenge and a win that we want to achieve as a team," he added.

Sharing his insights on the team's performance in the two-match Test series, which India won 1-0, Kohli said the boys played well in Kanpur but it was more clinical in Mumbai. He also hailed New Zealand for saving the match in Kanpur, which ended in a thrilling draw.

"To come back with a win again, it's a great feeling and a clinical performance. You want individuals to step up. The first Test was good, and it was a clinical performance here. We discussed the performance and the opposition played out a good draw. The bowlers tried all they could, but the Kiwi batsmen stuck it out really well in Kanpur," said Kohli.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Here there was more bounce and the fast bowlers got assistance as well, so it gave us a better chance to win the Test match on the final day,” he added.