‘He takes bit too much risk but it's his strength’: Aakash Chopra hails ‘special player' Rishabh Pant

The recently-concluded ODI series between India and England has brought wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant under the spotlight. The Delhi cricketer scored back-to-back fifties in the last two games to help India post a big total while batting first. Moreover, his catalytic innings on both occasions rescued the Indian team after the top-order collapsed in quick succession.

Pant scored 155 runs in two innings at a staggering strike-rate of 152. He slammed a total of 11 maximums – the most by an Indian batsman in the ODI series – and 8 boundaries. His fearless approach in crunch situations has left several cricket experts mesmerised. Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has called Pant a ‘special player’ for being consistent despite taking risks.

While speaking on Star Sports network, Chopra said that the youngster takes ‘a bit too much risk’ which has become his strength.

“He plays in this fashion and will continue doing so. We all feel that he takes a bit too much risk but that is his strength and style of play and if you stick to that and despite that if you are consistent, it means you are a special player,” said Chopra.

"We say the same thing about AB de Villiers and used to say about Adam Gilchrist. We are saying the same thing about Rishabh Pant. It seems like he is taking a little chance by playing shots in the air but whenever he hits the ball in the air, the ball lands in the stands," he added.

Chopra further said that Pant might not have scored a hundred in ODIs yet, but is batting at the top of his game.

“India promoted him in the batting order. He was coming at No.5 but was sent at No.4 today so that the left-right combination could be maintained. Wickets had fallen one after the other, three of them had fallen together and you found yourself in a precarious situation from where you had to survive and get out,” Chopra said.

“He got out to a good ball, it was very full and he was probably not ready for that, Jos Buttler took a very good catch. But the destructive way he was batting, I was expecting a century and India would have reached 370 in that case. Unfortunately, he got out. We keep waiting for a century but he is batting extremely well,” he concluded.

