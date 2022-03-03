'He's a No. 3 player and not an opener': Aakash makes big prediction on rising 22-year-old for 1st Test against SL

Rohit Sharma is set to begin his reign as India's Test captain when the hosts take on Sri Lanka in a two-match series, beginning Friday. The spotlight will also be on former skipper Virat Kohli, who will make his 100th Test appearance for the country in Mohali. Kohli, the most successful Test captain, had stepped down from the leadership bunch in the red-ball format following the team's series defeat in South Africa.

Apart from Kohli's milestone, Mohali will also witness a rejigged Indian team, which will be without the likes of Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara for the first time in years. The senior batting duo was dropped from the team following an inconsistent patch with the willow. Furthermore, KL Rahul will be also missing the game due to injury, which will possibly lead to the in-form Shreyas Iyer's inclusion in the batting composition.

ALSO READ | 'Fidel Edwards stared at Virat and he was blowing kisses to him through the helmet’: Gavaskar recalls Kohli’s Test debut

The team management has Rohit and Mayank Agarwal as the opening alternatives before Shreyas and Kohli as the next two batting picks. With India being presented with a happy selection headache, it remains to be seen whether Shubman Gill makes the cut. But former India batter Aakash Chopra feels the Punjab youngster has to wait for his opportunity. He put Shreyas and Kohli at the No. 3 and No. 4 position respectively, leaving no place for Gill in the top-order attack.

"Two big slots are vacant because Pujara and Rahane are not there. I doubt Shubman Gill can get a chance at No. 3. He will get it in the longer run. I feel he is a No. 3 player and not an opener. But at this point in time, I think he will have to wait," said the cricketer-turned-commentator on his YouTube channel.

"Shreyas Iyer and Hanuma Vihari - quite obvious, you will go with six batters in which one will be Rishabh Pant. I will go with Shreyas at No. 3 but the team might play Hanuma at No. 3. I want to play Shreyas at No. 3, Hanuma stays at No. 5, where he is," he added.

"So Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer - I am keeping him at No. 3, Virat Kohli at No. 4, I am going with Hanuma Vihari at No. 5 and I am playing Rishabh Pant at No. 6."

Chopra also weighed in on the spin bowling unit, saying the hosts should go with just two spinners on the Mohali surface. While Ravindra Jadeja is an obvious choice for his wide-ranging abilities, the Indian team can go with either Ravichandran Ashwin or Jayant Yadav as the other tweaker.

"At No. 7, I have got Ravindra Jadeja. If Ashwin is available, then Ashwin. If he is not available, then Jayant Yadav. I will go with two spinners only, whether Ashwin is available or not because it will not be a rank turner, it is winter time and the pitch will not crumble in Mohali," he further said.

With Jasprit Bumrah to lead the three-pacer attack, Chopra backed Mohammed Shami to return to the Test set-up, further adding that Mohammed Siraj will complete the pace unit.

"I want to play three fast bowlers which include Mohammed Shami - welcome back because we have not seen you for a long time, you are being kept slightly away from white-ball cricket but this is your area. Along with him will be Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj," he concluded.

