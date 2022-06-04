'He stood out in every challenge': Ex-IND batter makes big prediction about CSK's raw talent, credits MSD in shaping him

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had a disappointing run in the latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The franchise finished second-last in the ten-team points table and secured just four wins from 14 encounters.

The team missed out on Deepak Chahar's services throughout the season, who was purchased in the auction for a whooping ₹14 crore. Chahar had suffered a hamstring injury while serving national duties against West Indies in February. The seamer was expected to join the team in the latter stage of the tournament but a back injury at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) ruled him out of it.

In his absence 25-year-old Mukesh Choudhary was handed the new ball duties and the uncapped cricketer did a decent job out of it. He scalped a total of 16 wickets in the campaign, which was the joint-highest alongside Dwayne Bravo from the CSK camp.

While Choudhary, didn't have a breakthrough season as Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh, who were rewarded with India call-up, he did manage to catch the attention of former India cricketer.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra picked a few uncapped Indian talents, who he feels can don the India cap soon.

Sharing his views on Choudhary, the ex-cricketer said: "If anyone bowls the best with the new ball, I feel it is Mukesh Choudhary. We saw him bowling at the death also where he used the natural angle of taking it across, which all left-armers do. Captain Dhoni slowly-slowly got him to bowl at the death as well."

Chopra also explained Dhoni's role in molding the seamer into a fine death bowler. "This is captain Dhoni's plan - he first gets you to bowl more with the new ball and then prepares you slowly, then finishes you in the 14th or 15th over and then gives you the 19th or 20th over as well. He stood out in every challenge," he said.

