Aakash Chopra names favourite to fetch 'most money amongst overseas openers' in IPL 2022 mega auction

South Africa's Quinton de Kock produced a magnificent performance in the third and final ODI of the series against India. The left-handed opener scored 124 off 130 deliveries after the hosts were asked to bat in the Cape Town ODI. This was De Kock's 17th century in the fifty-over format and sixth against India.

Following the South African's century knock, former Indian opener Aakash Chopra made a big claim on De Kock. Taking to his official Twitter account, Chopra wrote that the South African batter might become the most expensive overseas opener in the upcoming Indian Premier League mega auction.

“I won’t be surprised if QDK goes for most money amongst overseas openers…it’s an elite list, mind you. Warner, Bairstow, Faf, Lewis, Finch and more. #IPL2022,” wrote Chopra.

Quinton de Kock had been one of the key members of the Mumbai Indians over the years. However, he wasn't among the four players who were retained by the franchise ahead of the mega auction, which is scheduled to take place on February 12-13.

Earlier, Rassie van der Dussen's run of form continued as he went on to score his 10th ODI fifty in the third game of the series.

De Kock added 144 runs for the fourth wicket with van der Dussen before India put the brakes on the home team's scoring by sending back both the batters in quick succession. De Kock got out to a Jasprit Bumrah (2/52) short ball, giving Shikhar Dhawan a simple catch at deep square leg, and then, Chahal had van der Dussen brilliant caught by Iyer in the deep. The visitors eventually bowled South Africa out on 287 in 49.5 overs.

The home team has already taken a winning 2-0 lead in the series.