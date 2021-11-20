'One match is hardly opportunity' - Aakash Chopra questions India team selection in New Zealand T20Is

After a disappointing outing in UAE, Team India got off to a strong start in the new era under Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma. The Men In Blue have so far brushed off New Zealand in the two T20Is that've been played so far and will now look to complete a whitewash over the Black Caps when the teams clash in the third and final encounter.

While captain Rohit has hinted that the team will like to stick to the winning combination, former India batter Akash Chopra has raised a serious question about the selection process.

Chopra debated that while giving the entire squad some game time is good but he claimed that getting just one match is hardly creating any opportunity for them.

India in the ongoing series are yet to field Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal and Avesh Khan. Venkatesh Iyer have so far got two chances but not a lot of time in the middle, while Harshal Patel made his debut as he was roped in place of injured Mohammed Siraj, who sat out after a web split on his left hand which occurred during the series opener in Jaipur.

After the conclusion of the T20I series, India will play two Tests against New Zealand before leaving for over a month long tour to South Africa.

In South Africa the team is scheduled to play three Tests and the same number of ODIs after which they will contest in four T20Is.

