'He was your first-choice opener in Australia': Aakash Chopra says Prithvi Shaw should have been included in India squad

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra believes the BCCI should have kept Prithvi Shaw in the squad for the Test series against England as he has not been given enough opportunities. Shaw was dismissed for 0 and 2 in the Adelaide Test in Australia, and he was not included in the remaining three Tests Down Under.

Shaw was also not included in the playing XI for the four Tests against England with Shubman Gill keeping his opening slot in all the games. India will play the WTC final against New Zealand on June 18th which will be followed by a five-match Test series against England.

But Shaw has been not named in the squad. "If I was Prithvi Shaw, I would be slightly surprised and disappointed. I'd actually be thinking you haven't given me so many opportunities. Since Adelaide Test when I got out for 0 and 2, I have not played a single Test," Aakash Chopra said on ESPNCricinfo.

"Shubman Gill made a debut in Melbourne. Prithvi Shaw played only one game. Before that, he had a decent series in New Zealand, he made a century on his Test debut. He has been phenomenal ever since -- in Vijay Hazare, Syed Mushtaq, and now in IPL," he added.

"I am not saying that you should look at IPL runs when deciding Test squad, but I am talking about a guy who was in your scheme of things three months ago. He was your first-choice opener in Australia.

"Look at the composition of your Test match openers -- I am not sure when was the last time KL Rahul played Test cricket. So, when you look at those four opening choices -- none of them is giving you a lot of confidence.

"Pedigree yes, but performance-wise, there is nothing to really write home about. So, why not have Prithvi Shaw in the mix as well. I would have had him," Chopra signed off.

