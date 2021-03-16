Home / Cricket / 'It’s Rahul today, it’ll be Ishan tomorrow and Pant day after': Aakash Chopra hits out at KL Rahul's critics
'It’s Rahul today, it’ll be Ishan tomorrow and Pant day after': Aakash Chopra hits out at KL Rahul's critics

India vs England: Despite the dip in form, former India opener Aakash Chopra backed Rahul and suggested that there's no point in doubting a match-winner because of a couple of low scores.
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 03:00 PM IST
Indian wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul has been subjected to heavy criticism after returning with scores of one and zero in the first two T20Is against England, respectively. The right-hander, who occupied the 2nd position in the ICC T20I batsmen's rankings before the start of the series, has now slipped to the third.

Despite the dip in form, former India opener Aakash Chopra backed Rahul and added that there is no point in doubting a match-winner because of a couple of low scores.

“If we start asking questions about a runaway match-winner after just two low-scores, we aren’t going to build a team that’ll win the World Cup. If it’s Rahul today, it’ll be Ishan tomorrow...Pant day after. And then...will have a team of insecure players,” Chopra said in a Tweet on Monday.

The 28-year-old Rahul has proven his versatility in the past by batting in different positions in the top and middle-order. In the shortest format of the game, he has two centuries to his name, averages a little over 41, and boasts of a healthy strike-rate of 143.67. In the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Karnataka opener finished as the highest run-scorer for the erstwhile Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings).

Rahul has also proven himself as a reliable gloveman. When Rishabh Pant was dropped from the team in New Zealand and in the white-ball leg of the Australian Tour, the flamboyant opener even took up wicketkeeping duties.

Known for consistency, a poor run of form is something Rahul isn't used to. Moreover, he is back in the side on the back of a long layover and that could have a role to play in the slight dip. Before featuring in the first T20I in Ahmedabad on March 12, Rahul last played an international game on December 8, 2020, against Australia. He warmed the bench throughout the Australian and England Test series.

It remains to be seen whether skipper Virat Kohli brings back Rohit Sharma (who was rested for the first couple of T20Is) for the third T20I on Tuesday, March 16.

