Home / Cricket / Aaron Finch injured, Alex Carey to captain Australia against West Indies
cricket

Aaron Finch injured, Alex Carey to captain Australia against West Indies

Wicketkeeper-batsman Carey takes over the captaincy in the absence of regular vice-captain Pat Cummins who is sitting out the Caribbean tour.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 07:16 AM IST
Australia's head coach Justin Langer with Aaron Finch Pool via REUTERS/Dan Mullan(Pool via REUTERS)

Alex Carey will captain Australia in the first one-day match against West Indies in Barbados later on Tuesday after regular skipper Aaron Finch aggravated a knee injury during last week's fifth T20 in St Lucia, the team said.

"I am deeply honoured to be able to lead the team while Aaron recovers," said Carey, who has previously captained Australia A, Big Bash League team Adelaide Strikers and Sheffield Shield side South Australia.

Australia, without a number of key players who skipped the tour, were thrashed 4-1 in the T20 series by the Caribbeans.

The second ODI is in Barbados on Thursday, with the third and final match on Saturday.

Topics
aaron finch
