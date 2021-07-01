Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
cricket

Aaron Finch on Australia players' differences with coach Justin Langer: 'He took it head on and addressed that'

Aaron Finch said the differences were sorted after Langer had an open discussion with the players before leaving for the West Indies, where Australia is set to play five T20Is and three ODIs.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 10:43 AM IST
Australia's head coach Justin Langer with Aaron Finch(Pool via REUTERS)

Australia limited-overs captain Aaron Finch confirmed there was no issues with the coaching style of Justin Langer after the former opener addressed the players’ concerns in an end of season review meeting with leadership consultant Tim Ford.

Reports of an alleged unrest in the Australia dressing room about the coaching style of Langer started doing the rounds after Australia lost a home Test series to India for the second time in a row.

Finch, however, said the differences were sorted after Langer had an open discussion with the players before leaving for the West Indies, where Australia is set to play five T20Is and three ODIs.

"For 'JL' (Justin Langer) to address some issues that came up in the review with Tim Ford, I think that was brilliant," Finch said from St Lucia.

"No doubt it was confronting for him at the time but he took it head on and addressed that.

"He's done a fantastic job and the way he confronted that - and the way it was received by the players - was outstanding.

"It shows the quality of the man he is - (there are) things that he's working on and we're all behind him."

Langer had described the situation as a "wake-up call" and Finch said the stress of playing cricket in bio-secure 'bubbles' had further complicated matters.

"There was a combination of a few things," Finch said.

"On the back a lot of bubbles as well, he could have used his assistants a bit better and delegated a bit more."

Michael Di Venuto and Jeff Vaughan were appointed assistant coaches of the team on Thursday ahead of a busy summer which includes the Twenty20 World Cup, a title that has eluded Australia, and an Ashes series against England.

Beginning on July 10, Australia will play five Twenty20 matches against world champions West Indies at St Lucia before moving to Barbados to play three one-day internationals there.

(With Reuters inputs)

