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AB de Villiers breaks down Rishabh Pant's trade but criticises Delhi Capitals' ownership cycle: ‘It can be confusing’

De Villiers believes Pant's return to DC was always on the cards, pointing to the wicketkeeper-batter's visible frustration during his time with LSG.

Updated on: Jun 26, 2026 12:07 pm IST
Written by Aditya Maheshwari
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Legendary South African batter AB de Villiers said he was not surprised by Rishabh Pant's return to Delhi Capitals after a disappointing two-year spell with Lucknow Super Giants. Pant had joined LSG for a record-breaking INR 27 crore, but the move failed to deliver the success either side had hoped for. The wicketkeeper-batter struggled to produce his best cricket and endured an inconsistent 2026 IPL campaign, scoring 312 runs at a strike rate of 138.05. LSG also failed to meet expectations, and Pant stepped down as captain at the end of the season. Ahead of the IPL auction, he completed a move back to Delhi Capitals, the franchise where he made his name. The reunion came with a significant pay cut, as Delhi secured his services for INR 15 crore.

Rishabh Pant is back at Delhi Capitals after two-year stint at LSG.(Delhi Capitals)

De Villiers believes Pant's return to Delhi Capitals was always on the cards, pointing to the wicketkeeper-batter's visible frustration during his time with Lucknow Super Giants. The former South Africa captain said Pant's post-match interviews hinted that things were not going smoothly behind the scenes, making the reunion with his former franchise unsurprising.

"No surprises there after the season they've had and looking at some of his post-match interviews, there were already signs of him being frustrated and maybe the frustration is coming from the ownership and coaching staff as well. So he is returning back to DC," he said on his YouTube channel.

Also Read - India face training hiccup before 1st T20I, but Gautam Gambhir's chat with Sooryavanshi becomes Belfast talking point

ABD not a big fan of DC ownership cycle

"It is also interesting how Pant skipped the two-year GMR cycle. JSW coming back in now, we'll see how they go with their two-year ownership. All confusing, you know, I am not a big fan of that," he added.

 
ipl auction rishabh pant ab de villiers delhi capitals lucknow super giants
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Home / Cricket News / AB de Villiers breaks down Rishabh Pant's trade but criticises Delhi Capitals' ownership cycle: ‘It can be confusing’
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