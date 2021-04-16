Home / Cricket / 'It was very basic stuff': AB de Villiers reveals his four-point advice to Virat Kohli during India-England series
cricket

'It was very basic stuff': AB de Villiers reveals his four-point advice to Virat Kohli during India-England series

Speaking in a video uploaded on RCB's Twitter page, ABD revealed the four-point advice he gave to Kohli.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 03:28 PM IST
AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli.(AFP)

Remember after India captain Virat Kohli smashed an unbeaten 73 runs in 49 balls in the 2nd T20I against England, he revealed he sought advice from former South Africa captain and his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate AB de Villiers? Well, now finally, De Villiers has elaborated further on the conversation that went downhe gave to Kohli.

It was a tough time for the India skipper who was struggling to get runs on the board, and after losing the first T20I in which he was dismissed for a duck, Kohli sought advice from cricket's 'Mr. 360'.

Also read: 'Dhoni can't be leading CSK when batting at No.7': Gautam Gambhir suggests new batting position for MS in IPL 2021

De Villiers' advice worked wonders for Kohli who went on to become the leading run-scorer in the series and helped India to claim the T20I series 3-2.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'Our players teach him Punjabi': Shami reveals Gayle's love for Indian culture

IPL 2021: Nortje out of quarantine after false COVID-19 scare

Jaydev Unadkat: I'd like the freedom to bowl with the new ball

Samson defends not taking a single despite Morris' 4 sixes in next match

Speaking in a video uploaded on RCB's Twitter page, ABD revealed the four-point advice he gave to Kohli.

"I don't want to say. It's embarrassing. I think I mentioned four points. We spoke about couple of things away from the game and then also couple of technical things but it was very basic," the 37-year-old said, on being asked about the same.

"I have been wanting to tell him for quite a while, I was watching him for a few months looking like he was quite intense -- at the crease, with his whole game. So, I really wasn't surprised when I saw the message and I knew immediately that all he needs to hear is the basic stuff," he added.

"Four points -- see the ball, still head, allow the ball to come into your space, body language, and attitude. And then we sort of elaborated around those four points," De Villiers further said.

Kohli has continued his form in the IPL with RCB winning their first two games in the season.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ab de viliers virat kohli ipl 2021
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP