'It was very basic stuff': AB de Villiers reveals his four-point advice to Virat Kohli during India-England series

Remember after India captain Virat Kohli smashed an unbeaten 73 runs in 49 balls in the 2nd T20I against England, he revealed he sought advice from former South Africa captain and his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate AB de Villiers? Well, now finally, De Villiers has elaborated further on the conversation that went downhe gave to Kohli.

It was a tough time for the India skipper who was struggling to get runs on the board, and after losing the first T20I in which he was dismissed for a duck, Kohli sought advice from cricket's 'Mr. 360'.

De Villiers' advice worked wonders for Kohli who went on to become the leading run-scorer in the series and helped India to claim the T20I series 3-2.

Speaking in a video uploaded on RCB's Twitter page, ABD revealed the four-point advice he gave to Kohli.

"I don't want to say. It's embarrassing. I think I mentioned four points. We spoke about couple of things away from the game and then also couple of technical things but it was very basic," the 37-year-old said, on being asked about the same.

"I have been wanting to tell him for quite a while, I was watching him for a few months looking like he was quite intense -- at the crease, with his whole game. So, I really wasn't surprised when I saw the message and I knew immediately that all he needs to hear is the basic stuff," he added.

"Four points -- see the ball, still head, allow the ball to come into your space, body language, and attitude. And then we sort of elaborated around those four points," De Villiers further said.

Kohli has continued his form in the IPL with RCB winning their first two games in the season.