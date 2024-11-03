AB de Villiers irked with Rishabh Pant's overturned DRS decision: 'How sure are we that he hit the ball?'

New Zealand completed a memorable and historic whitewash of India during the third Test match of their series, turning the tables to run out as 3-0 victors after a 25-run victory at the Wankhede Stadium. India’s batting faltered yet again while chasing 147, with the top order falling in quick succession and putting the team in a difficult situation. Mumbai: India's Rishabh Pant reacts as he walks off the field after losing his wicket during day three of third Test cricket match between India and New Zealand.(PTI)

However, India’s chase seemed to be back on track either side of lunch with Rishabh Pant playing a punchy and fluent innings in response to the turn the Kiwi spinners were generating. Almost batting on a different track, Pant looked in shape to guide another famous Test chase, but was dismissed by Ajaz Patel in contentious circumstances.

Pant’s bat-pad catch was reviewed after an initial not-out decision, and his dismissal was controversial given there appeared to be no outright evidence to support overturning a decision. This was pointed out by former South Africa great AB de Villiers, who took to X to share his views on the situation.

“Controversy! Little grey area once again. Did Pant get bat on that or not?” wrote de Villiers about the situation. “Problem is when the ball passes the bat at exactly the same time a batter hits his pad snicko will pick up the noise. But how sure are we [that] he hit it?”

De Villiers went on to question whether the full extent of technology was being used for situations like these, and pointed out that such a controversial call was almost an inevitability. “I’ve always worried about this and here it happens at a huge moment in a big Test match. Where’s hotspot?!”

‘Don’t get me wrong…'

De Villiers went on to question whether the correct protocol was enacted by the third umpire on this occasion, pointing out that it must be irrefutable evidence for a television umpire to reverse an on-field decision. “Fact is there must’ve been doubt. Surely you stay with on-field call then? Unless the 3rd Ump clearly saw a deviation? I’m not so sure,” stated the South African.

“And don’t get me wrong, I have no bias here, just pushing for consistent calls and good use of tech,” clarified de Villiers, before going on to congratulate the Black Caps on a remarkable series victory: “Absolutely incredible Test series victory! Congrats NZ.”

Pant’s dismissal signalled the end for India’s chase, as the Kiwis ran through the rest of India’s tail soon after. The biggest disappointment was how the top order couldn’t contribute, with Pant’s twin half-centuries coming to nothing in Mumbai.

India will be seeking a mental reset ahead of the crucial Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. The World Test Championship final spot is rapidly slipping out of India’s hands, with Rohit Sharma’s men no longer amongst the likeliest teams to qualify for the finals at Lord’s next summer.