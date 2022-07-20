Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Abdullah Shafique shines as Pakistan complete record run-chase in Galle, beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets in 1st Test
cricket

Abdullah Shafique shines as Pakistan complete record run-chase in Galle, beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets in 1st Test

Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by four wickets to complete a record run-chase at the venue.
Abdullah Shafique(Twitter/ICC)
Published on Jul 20, 2022 02:44 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Pakistan complete a record run-chase in Galle as they defeated Sri Lanka by four wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series on Wednesday. The visitors, riding on Abdullah Shafique's magnificent 158*, chased down the 342-run target on the final day of the Test. Alongside Shafique, Mohammad Nawaz remained unbeaten on 19 as the duo steered Pakistan to victory.

Pakistan broke Sri Lanka's record for the highest run-chase at the venue (268 against New Zealand in 2019).

(More to follow…)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
pakistan cricket team sri lanka cricket
