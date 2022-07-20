Abdullah Shafique shines as Pakistan complete record run-chase in Galle, beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets in 1st Test

Pakistan complete a record run-chase in Galle as they defeated Sri Lanka by four wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series on Wednesday. The visitors, riding on Abdullah Shafique's magnificent 158*, chased down the 342-run target on the final day of the Test. Alongside Shafique, Mohammad Nawaz remained unbeaten on 19 as the duo steered Pakistan to victory.

Pakistan broke Sri Lanka's record for the highest run-chase at the venue (268 against New Zealand in 2019).

(More to follow…)

