Abhishek Sharma given blunt reality check on failure to adapt: ‘You can’t drive at 200 kph in a traffic jam’

With batter-friendly flat pitches becoming the norm these days, modern T20 cricket continues to evolve into a six-fest and increasingly a nightmare for bowlers. However, the Gujarat Titans' thumping 82-run win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad on a particularly challenging pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium on May 12 raised several questions about batters' mindset and their ability to adapt quickly to difficult conditions.

Abhishek Sharma was dismissed by Kagiso Rabada in the match against the Gujarat Titans.(REUTERS)

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SRH’s 25-year-old batting sensation Abhishek Sharma particularly came under the spotlight after his unlucky dismissal to Kagiso Rabada for just six runs, despite smashing Rabada’s opening delivery into the stands for a six.

Abhishek’s failure to read the conditions and anchor the innings after opening partner Travis Head fell for a duck early in the innings played a major role in SRH collapsing for just 86 within 15 overs. The defeat saw SRH lose their spot at the top of the table and also registered the franchise’s lowest-ever total in IPL history.

Former India spinner and expert commentator Ravichandran Ashwin took a dig at Abhishek’s approach despite acknowledging the fearless intent that has earned him success in the IPL and a deserved place in India’s T20I setup. Ravichandran Ashwin felt Abhishek’s attacking mindset from the outset fits modern T20 cricket, but stressed that batters must still respect the conditions instead of looking to hit every ball over the ropes. Ashwin also suggested that openers like Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill would be better suited on bowler-friendly pitches if such conditions become more common in future T20 tournaments.

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{{^usCountry}} “Abhishek Sharma needs to work on this. T20 cricket has changed. Abhishek Sharma is picked in the Indian team because he plays a fearless brand of cricket. But if T20 cricket is given these kinds of pitches tomorrow, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill will be more useful. I want T20 cricket to be played on such pitches. But not just these pitches, because the spinners were not in the game here. I want spinners to be in the game as well,” Ashwin said in a latest video on his YouTube channel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Abhishek Sharma needs to work on this. T20 cricket has changed. Abhishek Sharma is picked in the Indian team because he plays a fearless brand of cricket. But if T20 cricket is given these kinds of pitches tomorrow, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill will be more useful. I want T20 cricket to be played on such pitches. But not just these pitches, because the spinners were not in the game here. I want spinners to be in the game as well,” Ashwin said in a latest video on his YouTube channel. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ashwin's remarks carry weight and came after Abhishek charged a 139.2 Kph short delivery from Rabada that struck his chest and, unfortunately, rolled onto the stumps when SRH were 6/1 in the second over of their 168-run chase. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ashwin's remarks carry weight and came after Abhishek charged a 139.2 Kph short delivery from Rabada that struck his chest and, unfortunately, rolled onto the stumps when SRH were 6/1 in the second over of their 168-run chase. {{/usCountry}}

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As Ashwin highlighted, Sudharsan’s patience and elegant style of play, where he initially took time to understand the conditions before accelerating later, proved crucial on the day. His 61 off 44 balls helped GT climb above SRH to the top of the table. Shubman Gill, meanwhile, fell early for 5 off 7 balls to Praful Hinge, but both GT openers generally share a similar approach of assessing the surface first before shifting gears later in the innings.

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Ashwin further explained his remarks on Abhishek using a car analogy, saying you cannot drive at the same speed in traffic as you would on a highway, and the same applies while batting on different cricket pitches. Ashwin further pointed out that what Abhishek attempted against Rabada could have worked in his favour, but it did not on that occasion. He added that the young batter must be more aware of such conditions in the future if he wants to guide his team across the finish line in challenging situations.

“Abhishek Sharma hit a six off Kagiso Rabada with extension. This means that this guy has a lot of time and is very talented. His bat swing is very good. What did he do next? He exposed all three stumps. The ball came in, hit his chest, and he was bowled. Can't Abhishek Sharma play that shot? He can. You can drive above 100 kmph on a highway and even up to 200 kmph, but you will die if you drive at the same speed in a traffic jam? Cricket is a game where conditions are the king,” Ashwin added.

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Despite the criticism, Abhishek is still enjoying a stellar season after a slow start following a disappointing individual campaign during India’s T20 World Cup 2026 triumph. The young batter has once again shown his explosive potential and remains in contention for the Orange Cap with 481 runs so far this season, while aiming to help SRH have a shot at this year’s championship.

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