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Abhishek Sharma smashes through off-spinner trap, thrashes Short in typical match-up to earn Ashwin’s ‘special’ praise

Ashwin reflected on Abhishek Sharma’s stunning assault on Matthew Short, highlighting the quality of shot-making and the difficulty of the match-up.

Updated on: Apr 18, 2026 10:05 pm IST
Written by Aditya Maheshwari
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Veteran India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin was full of praise for Abhishek Sharma after the Sunrisers Hyderabad opener turned the tide in his battle with Matthew Short during the Southern derby in IPL 2026 on Saturday. Abhishek came out all guns blazing, bringing up a 15-ball fifty that put Chennai Super Kings on the back foot right from the powerplay.

Abhishek Sharma slammed 15-ball fifty against CSK.(PTI)

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad handed Matthew Short the new ball, trusting his off-spin to challenge Abhishek and Travis Head early on. The move seemed to work initially, with Short conceding just 13 runs in his first two overs and keeping things tight. However, Gaikwad’s decision to persist with him for a third over proved costly. Sensing an opportunity, Abhishek shifted gears and took control of the contest. He went after Short aggressively, collecting 24 runs off the last five balls he faced from him, smashing three fours and two sixes. The onslaught not only broke the pressure but also decisively swung the match-up in Abhishek’s favour.

Ashwin reflected on Abhishek’s stunning assault on Matthew Short, highlighting the quality of shot-making and the difficulty of the match-up. He pointed out how Abhishek’s fearless approach and range caught the off-spinner off guard in a crucial phase.

Meanwhile, just after Abhishek brought up his fastest IPL fifty off 15 balls, SRH suffered a mini-collapse, losing two wickets in the very next over. Left-arm seamer Mukesh Choudhary (2/21 in 2 overs) removed Travis Head (23 off 20) and skipper Ishan Kishan (0) off the final two deliveries of the powerplay. Abhishek, too, fell soon after for 59, forcing Heinrich Klaasen to step up with a crucial half-century to guide SRH to a competitive 194/9 in 20 overs.

 
Matthew Short chennai super kings ravichandran ashwin abhishek sharma
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Home / Cricket News / Abhishek Sharma smashes through off-spinner trap, thrashes Short in typical match-up to earn Ashwin’s ‘special’ praise
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