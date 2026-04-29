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Abhishek Sharma vs Jasprit Bumrah face-off teased as SRH star's father predicts big things and Wankhede encore

Abhishek Sharma's father said his son could get off to a hot start against Bumrah if he was provided the right balls to hit.

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 11:08 am IST
Written by Kartikay Dutta
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Abhishek Sharma has hit a rich vein of form in the IPL, which has coincided with a stellar four-game winning run for Sunrisers Hyderabad that has propelled them into the playoff spots in the table. Highlighted by a sensational 135* against Delhi Capitals, Abhishek now prepares to stake Hyderabad’s claim even further with a big result at the Wankhede Stadium.

Abhishek Sharma has found a good run of form recently in the IPL.(PTI)

With this being a venue he enjoys, a key battle in the match against Mumbai Indians will be how SRH’s top order perform against Jasprit Bumrah. While Bumrah has been short of his formidable self, he is still a bowler that is notoriously difficult to attack against – but Abhishek’s father Rajkumar backed his son to get a few big hits in.

“I want him [Abhishek] to play like he does, scoring a lot of runs. I have come to the Wankhede Stadium after a long time and I want to see him repeat that knock against England here,” said Rajkumar to Mid-Day, referencing Abhishek’s famous 135* in early 2025.

About the Bumrah battle in particular, Rajkumar said: “If it’s a good ball, it’s a good ball and Abhishek should play it on merit. If you play the ball on merit, you are bound to get good performance.”

Is he good enough to one day earn a Test cap for India? The selection battle is intense in red ball cricket, but Rajkumar stated that this remains his dream for his son down the line.

“Every player wants to play Test cricket and I want that for Abhishek too. When the time is right, I’m sure he will get that [red-ball cricket] opportunity too. I want him to play all formats, have a long career and win matches for India,” he concluded.

 
ipl orange cap Jasprit Bumrah jasprit bumrah sunrisers hyderabad abhishek sharma
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
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