Abhishek Sharma vs Jasprit Bumrah face-off teased as SRH star's father predicts big things and Wankhede encore

Abhishek Sharma has hit a rich vein of form in the IPL, which has coincided with a stellar four-game winning run for Sunrisers Hyderabad that has propelled them into the playoff spots in the table. Highlighted by a sensational 135* against Delhi Capitals, Abhishek now prepares to stake Hyderabad’s claim even further with a big result at the Wankhede Stadium.

Abhishek Sharma has found a good run of form recently in the IPL.(PTI)

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With this being a venue he enjoys, a key battle in the match against Mumbai Indians will be how SRH’s top order perform against Jasprit Bumrah. While Bumrah has been short of his formidable self, he is still a bowler that is notoriously difficult to attack against – but Abhishek’s father Rajkumar backed his son to get a few big hits in.

“I want him [Abhishek] to play like he does, scoring a lot of runs. I have come to the Wankhede Stadium after a long time and I want to see him repeat that knock against England here,” said Rajkumar to Mid-Day, referencing Abhishek’s famous 135* in early 2025.

About the Bumrah battle in particular, Rajkumar said: “If it’s a good ball, it’s a good ball and Abhishek should play it on merit. If you play the ball on merit, you are bound to get good performance.”

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{{^usCountry}} “Bumrah is a world-class bowler. But Abhishek can also get two or three sixes [against Bumrah] as it’s all part of the game,” he continued. “Bumrah is like an elder brother to Abhishek, so we will see how that plays out. But it will make for a great contest.” Test cricket still the goal {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Bumrah is a world-class bowler. But Abhishek can also get two or three sixes [against Bumrah] as it’s all part of the game,” he continued. “Bumrah is like an elder brother to Abhishek, so we will see how that plays out. But it will make for a great contest.” Test cricket still the goal {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} As World Cup winners on the same squad earlier this year, Abhishek and Bumrah will have a good relationship – as he will with the other Indian internationals in MI’s squad, some of whom are struggling for form. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As World Cup winners on the same squad earlier this year, Abhishek and Bumrah will have a good relationship – as he will with the other Indian internationals in MI’s squad, some of whom are struggling for form. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Abhishek is in the race for the IPL 2026 Orange Cap and has regained his attacking form, while also making clear that he is more than just a blind hitter. With a very active batting brain that allows him to play around with the field and choose the right option for his aggressive strokes more often than not, he is amongst the best pure batters in the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Abhishek is in the race for the IPL 2026 Orange Cap and has regained his attacking form, while also making clear that he is more than just a blind hitter. With a very active batting brain that allows him to play around with the field and choose the right option for his aggressive strokes more often than not, he is amongst the best pure batters in the country. {{/usCountry}}

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Is he good enough to one day earn a Test cap for India? The selection battle is intense in red ball cricket, but Rajkumar stated that this remains his dream for his son down the line.

“Every player wants to play Test cricket and I want that for Abhishek too. When the time is right, I’m sure he will get that [red-ball cricket] opportunity too. I want him to play all formats, have a long career and win matches for India,” he concluded.

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