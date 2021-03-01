Vijay Hazare: Punjab's Abhishek Sharma surpasses Virat Kohli, registers 2nd fastest ton by an Indian in List A cricket

Punjab's Abhishek Sharma leapfrogged over Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli in an elite List A cricket list when he smashed a sensational hundred in a Vijay Hazare clash against Madhya Pradesh. The left-handed batsman scored a brilliant 42-ball ton, the 2nd fastest in List A cricket by an Indian player.

Punjab were asked to chase a mammoth total of 403, and Sharma gave a superb start to his team in the chase, as he hammered 104 runs in 49 balls at a strike rate of 212.24. But it was not enough to see his side win the match as Punjab lost the contest by 105 runs, and were knocked out of the tournament.

Kohli had scored a century off 52nd delivery in 2013 against Australia, a record that was broken by Suryakumar Yadav last month when he scored a 100 in his 50th ball in a Vijay Hazare clash against Puducherry.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh opener Venkatesh Iyer missed out on a well-deserved double ton as he was run out two runs shy of the mark in his team's big 105-run win over Punjab, while Tamil Nadu defeated Vidarbha by five wickets, chasing down the target of 151 in 11.2 overs.

Off-spinner B Aparajith (3/10) and medium pacers J Kousik (3/22) and M Mohammed (3/33) starred as Tamil Nadu bundled out Vidarbha for 150 in 41 overs.

Madhya Pradesh 402 for 3 in 30 overs (Venkatesh Iyer 198, Aditya Shrivastava 88 not out, Rajat Patidar 54) beat Punjab 297 all out in 42.3 overs (Abhishek Sharma 104, Siddharth Kaul 33; Mihir Hirwani 4/62) by 105 runs.

(With PTI inputs)